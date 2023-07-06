The 32-passenger Aria Amazon, which explores Peru's Pacaya Samiria Reserve on three-, four- and seven-night itineraries, has the feel of a floating boutique hotel. Its 16 spacious, air-conditioned suites are a haven that you can retreat to between excursions, but you don't have to leave the Amazon behind; cabins have floor-to-ceiling windows offering constant views of the rainforest as it passes by outside.

Food and drink are other areas of indulgence, with unique Amazonian menus developed by a prominent Lima-based chef. But where Aria Amazon truly shines is its service. There are nearly as many crew members -- 24 -- as there are passengers, and they all seem eager to learn your name and make your cruise memorable. During excursions, four naturalist guides identify wildlife and make sure everyone on the skiff can see each animal. At dinner, waiters memorize food allergies on day one and let you know which dishes on the buffet to avoid. On our sailing, a passenger started coughing one night in the lounge, and a crew member brought her a glass of water without being asked.

Visiting the Amazon will always be a somewhat rugged experience -- the heat and humidity can be draining, and mosquito bites are almost inevitable no matter how much bug spray you use. But the Aria crew provides plenty of creature comforts to make up for it, like a cold towel to refresh yourself at the end of an excursion or a glass of fresh fruit juice when you step off the skiff. The excursions are also well timed, with explorations scheduled for mornings and late afternoons to avoid the midday heat.

A typical day aboard Aria Amazon starts with a 7 a.m. wake-up call from one of the guides. After a buffet breakfast, you'll hop into a skiff for your morning excursion, which might involve motoring along the tree line looking for wildlife or taking a hike through the jungle to learn about tropical plants. Back onboard you can get a massage, sit on the sun deck with a good book, chat with fellow passengers in the lounge or simply take a siesta. By 4 p.m. you'll be on the skiffs again, visiting a local village or fishing for piranha. The day ends with a leisurely dinner full of unfamiliar but delicious flavors -- like doncella and paiche fish, plantains, purple corn and star fruit.

The onboard ambience is friendly and laid-back, and because the ship is so small, it's easy to get to know other passengers. Most tables in the dining room sit four, not two, and there are so few other public spaces (just a lounge and a sun deck) that you're sure to run into someone interesting to talk to. That said, the ship never feels crowded, and the cabins are comfortable enough that you can always relax there if you need some time alone.

Aria Amazon won't be right for everyone; its focus on luxury and relaxation comes at the expense of enrichment. While many other expedition ships feature daily lectures about the animals, plants and landscapes passengers see each day, there are few such educational talks aboard Aria Amazon. Guides provide information during excursions and are happy to answer questions, but if you want in-depth educational experiences, this may not be the ship for you.

Aria Amazon is also light on entertainment options. Fine food, good conversation and Amazon scenery are the main diversions onboard; if you want casinos, theater performances or dance clubs, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Finally, the ship has no elevator and is not accessible for passengers in wheelchairs. That said, as long as you can climb a few flights of stairs between decks and walk on level surfaces, you should be able to enjoy the Aria Amazon experience.