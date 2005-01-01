"This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about..."Read More
This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about 2,500, with a crew of 700+. Our captain kept calling it our "private yacht the Summit" and that's how it felt. There were no crowds, no lines and service was excellent! If you made ...
This is not my first cruise. I have been cruising for 30 years and this is my 5th cruise on Celebrity. This was a disappointment. The lack of organization was the first disappointment.
Boarding the boat was chaotic and without any 'specialness'. we were boarded like cattle. the boarding crew had no cheerfulness no welcoming, like 'get on the bus'.
The room was clean and fine, the cabin ...
My husband and I are veteran cruisers. We view Celebrity as our "home" cruise line due to the fact it most closely meets all of our needs. It is a good value, good food, excellent service and attention to the "little details" that can make or break a vacation. In addition they can easily accommodate/entertain our children during school breaks. We booked a cruise this Christmas because we really ...
As we gathered at the Los Angeles cruise terminal prior to boarding Summit, rumors already abounded as to a quickly developing hurricane that was now threatening the Pacific coast of Mexico.
This had, of course, been a particularly active (and tragic) storm season in the Atlantic, and we knew upon booking this cruise back in June that hurricane risk even in the Pacific could be a factor. ...
What a fantastic cruise! We booked the cruise for our 25th Wedding Anniversary and were not disappointed. The service on the ship was amazing. From our room steward, Felipe, and his asst., Encieto, to the dining room staff and everyone else working on the ship, they do try hard to treat you "famously".
Booking a balcony in concierge class was certainly worth the money. Two of the ports we ...
This was my first cruise on Celebrity, and it blew me away. I've cruised on Royal Caribbean and Carnival before, and this was the best.
Embarkation was on October 10, 2005 in Los Angeles Birth 91 (i think) at the World Cruise Terminal. Not the smoothest thing to do in the world, but it wasn't horrible. We got there at about 11am. We went in some doors and were told to go outside, but not really ...
Embarkation went very smoothly. We arrived about 11:30 that morning from a directly flight from Washington DC which I booked independently from the cruise line. We did not purchase transfers because a cab ride is less that $20 for two people from the airport to the docks. Advice is to make sure that you have a passport. It will make the embarkation and debarkation go much smoothly. I traveled with ...
We had a wonderful time aboard the summit- we loved the fun factory and our kids didn't want to leave! The youth staff is exceptional- they have the ability to know the kids quickly and adapt according to their different personalities. The food was less than desirable at breakfast- in the main restaurant food was always cold- my daughter had pancakes two different days that were hard. Breakfast ...
Summit Review 3/22/05-4/1/05
Overall impression of ship: Very good.
Embarkation: This was a breeze even if not traveling in a suite. The lines moved quickly and efficiently the entire time I watched them.
Cabin # 6099 (Sky Suite)
This is a nice suite; small for a suite but well-kept and tastefully decorated. Balcony is more than adequate in size with wood flooring and wooden chairs covered ...
The Summit was everything we expected & then some. The embarkation was so fast I was shocked. We basically went through as fast as we could walk! We were of course greeted with wine and champagne and found our cabin ready and waiting. We were traveling with our 24 year old daughter who spent the first 2 nights with us until I managed to pay to upgrade her to her own inside cabin down the hall. ...