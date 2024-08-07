"One day I counted 9 people awaiting service by the pool bar with one member of staff and 2 ‘officers’ white shirts epaulettes stood with arms folded next to the bar totally oblivious to what was happening.We can’t believe how poor the bar service was on this trip...."Read More
Ship is very tired. Needs a full gut! So much rust, carpet floors have humps all over you trip as you walk. The ice bar doesn't work, and neither does the display ice cases yet they still try to use them and it's melted water all over the bar.
Shower grout filthy, mold and mildew in showers. Old scruffy towels, sheets with holes in them. Food repetitive , music on a same play loop every 40 mins ...
Having been on the Millie two years ago, we knew she is an older ships , lacking many of the aspects of cruising that Celebrity has come to be known for. Just keep that in Kimmel when booking this class of ship. She’s old, rusting and showing many signs of aging in the cruise world . When you see the Celebrity marketing videos, they do not show this class of ship . If you are thinking of. Cruise ...
It is an older ship, where you can see spots of rust. However generally it is well maintained.
Our cabin( balcony on deck 10) was fine with a nice rather big bathroom.
The Ocean View Cafe is not big enough so there were big problems to find a table. Service in the Cafe was OK. Although the Cafe has many food stations the quality of the food was cheap, over cooked and boring. If you just ...
Very disappointing! Celebrity was known to be a high end cruise. However after experiencing so many different cruise lines (Aida, Costa, MSC, New Holland America, Norwegian…) I have to say that the “Royal Caribbean” cruise ships are far from being a “high end” cruise line. We also didn’t have a good experience with Princess (also owned by the same cruise line - Royal Caribbean).
The cruise ...
Travelled with another couple on the Millennium for the Sept. 12 Best of Japan tour. (Our third sailing on this ship since 2007.) The ship IS aging but it was scheduled for a drydock visit in early October? We needed some V2 balcony furniture replaced as it was torn up and not usable. We also had the AC adjusted. If we saw something that needed attention we addressed it early on in the cruise. ...
This is an older ship. But refurbished just a few years ago. Well done, tasteful and well cared for.
The ship size is not too big, easy to get around. With extreme heat, the buffet was busy inside so sometimes crowded to keep cool in the air conditioned area.
The dining was excellent. Good food, very attentive and helpful staff. Couldn't fault the menu from steaks to lobster. ...
I know the value for the 12 night Japan cruise is so we can visit different areas of the country within a short period of time and not to stay on a cruise ship, but at the same time, I'd like the quality to be better for the Millennium ship. It was good to okay, but it didn't meet the Celebrity standards and value we were used to, especially having sailed on the Equinox so many times.
My spouse ...
The Millennium was a four star cruise but it was the Crew that made it almost a 5 star cruise for us. We have been on close to 30 cruises on most lines, including those advertised as luxury brands. We would rate the Crew on the Millennium from the Captain down as one of the finest we have ever experienced. Most staff from Bartenders, Servers and Hostesses almost immediately addressed us by name ...
pros
the staff - i know most cruise staff are from poor countries but they try so hard
the itinerary - great cruise itinerary, sadly we did miss 2 ports dues to the storm
the main dining room - great food menu a little repetitive
the entertainment - nate, Therese, david and anne tried so had to keep it going
shout out to lucky who tried so hard to keep my cabin right
shout out ...
This ship is an old ship, although renovated in 2019, it does show its wear & tear in quite a few places. Rusty balcony, clogged shower and sink that we had to get staff to help clear and fix on the very first day. Service however was very good and no complaints on that as staff was helpful and eager to please, so that's a big plus.
Food in the dining room was fine. We heard great things ...