  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Europe - British Isles & Western Celebrity Silhouette Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1912 reviews
58 Awards
A momentous of our cruise.i
Sky lounge
New layout for Sunset bar
Balcony on hump cabin
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
75 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Totally recommend
"Our family travelled from Australia for the Ireland/Iceland cruise this was our 4th Celebrity Cruise and they just seem to keep getting better, food first class in the buffet and dining room plus we went to the..."Read More
Robdogz avatar

Robdogz

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 75 Europe - British Isles & Western Celebrity Silhouette Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mloclamsenoj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

OMG!! Did Carnival Purchase Celebrity Cruises?

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Bruce Kubik
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Recently completed a 14 day cruise to Ireland, Iceland and Northern Ireland from London. It looks like to save money Celebrity decided to remove most of the amenities. No fruit, slippers, shower cap, flowers or even a note pad and pencil. They also no longer print newspapers. The couch seat felt like they removed the padding while the bed was extremely soft with little real support.. The meals ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Totally recommend

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Robdogz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our family travelled from Australia for the Ireland/Iceland cruise this was our 4th Celebrity Cruise and they just seem to keep getting better, food first class in the buffet and dining room plus we went to the Murano which was amazing, teens club first rate, shows weren't that great but there were plenty of other things to do, spent a bit of time at the Martini Bar where Kadek, Umit and co were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Traveled with children

Celebrity Standards Continue to Slide

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
gsgbrumuk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity Silhouette Guernsey, Ireland and Iceland We are some would say seasoned cruisers and to be honest we chose this cruise about six weeks before sailing because it was at a good price. All of our cruises bar one have been within the Royal Caribbean family We booked a guarantee concierge stateroom and were allocated 2102 on deck 12. Really good position as just one level below ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Could be much better

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
mgoldb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the itinerary that we wanted so we took a balcony cabin as we usually do. The cabin was like every other cruise cabin that we've ever been on...not good, not bad. The cleanup service was good and it was, thankfully, quiet. The food, like every other cruise line, was staggeringly mediocre. Restaurant service was OK except for the steward. If he was overworked, then something should ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

A lovely return to Silhouette

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
j74656
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our return to the beautiful Silhouette since it’s maiden voyage out of Hamburg many years ago. We decided to try out an accessible Sky Suite and we loved the benefits this brought such as Michaels Club and the exclusive restaurant Luminae for suite guests. The service and food in Luminae was fantastic and offered a personalised dining experience. Kurt and his colleagues were amazing and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Traveled with disabled person

Silhouette to Amsterdam and the worst bar service on any ship.

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
John Terry
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We loved Amsterdam on a city break visit year so decided on a short cruise. We loved the skill steering through the lock and the scenery on the river up to Amsterdam. We upgraded to Concierge Class and the speedy check in was good, we had lunch in the main restaurant on the first day for concierge passengers, this was slow in terms of food and drinks service. We were happy with our stateroom, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

You'll Have To Be Really Picky To Find Fault

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MK_Cruiser1955
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I booked this cruise as part of my quest to experience as many different cruise lines as possible and this was my first Celebrity cruise ...... it most certainly will not be my last. I have to admit it did not start well with, what I thought was a very chaotic check-in process, with lots of unnecessary queuing. I much prefer the system where you are allocated a boarding group number and you are ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Short but not so sweet

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
loveheart
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this mini cruise as it fit in with our other holiday plans and we'd never been to Amsterdam before. Last year we sailed on Reflection on our first Celebrity cruise and enjoyed it although we didn't think it was any better than RCC and definitely no better than Holland America. The ship is pretty much the same as Reflection and our balcony cabin was clean, quiet and functional. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Fantastic food but.....

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jnegus9
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Celebrity Silhouette is the most unstable vessel I have ever sailed upon, and I have sailed many ships from many cruise lines around many parts of the globe. She lurched from side to side and front to rear for the entire two weeks. Two weeks of bouncing off the corridor walks despite calm seas. Spoilt the holiday really. By the end of the two weeks the number of passengers seen with arms,wrists ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Sunset Veranda

Find a Celebrity Silhouette Cruise from $607

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Other Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Infinity British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Infinity British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Constellation British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Solstice British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Reflection British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.