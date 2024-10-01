Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

This was our first cruise and has us amped up for another one. We picked this one as the price was right and Hong Kong was on my bucket list and Singapore was on Judith's. After booking i joined Cruise Critic and some of the reviews were quite damming of the Solstice which made us a bit worried if we had booked the right cruise line. Nothing to worry about, the ship was in great shape, the right ...