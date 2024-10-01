"The New Year Eve’s party was good except there were no Appetizers or Drinks, we had to purchase drinks all night.The staff in the Oceanview Dining Room and our Room Attendant Matt were good, they made the cruise enjoyable...."Read More
A family of four in a veranda cabin with a king sized bed, one of the kids (16 year old) slept on the sofa and the other (12 year old) on an upper bed, which worked out pretty good.
The cabin was ok with a fairly room toilet and shower. The furniture on the balcony was in a desperate need of some new paint!
Elben, our cabin steward was helpful and attentive to any requests that we ...
Major port issues leading to unacceptably long travel times to excursions. This is the setting for a cruise that takes over 30 hours of travel time from the US just get on board. Example Bangkok, 2 hours just to travel a few miles to the ports gates and then 1.5 hours to Bangkok...so 7 hours both way. Leaving a couple of hours of sightseeing. Ouch. This is the issue in all ports this large ship ...
This was our first cruise and has us amped up for another one. We picked this one as the price was right and Hong Kong was on my bucket list and Singapore was on Judith's. After booking i joined Cruise Critic and some of the reviews were quite damming of the Solstice which made us a bit worried if we had booked the right cruise line. Nothing to worry about, the ship was in great shape, the right ...
Started badly with my wifes luggage not being delivered, the room steward could have cared less so had to go to guest services and threaten them to get them to actually find it - we had it tagged so i knew where it was. Eventually it turned up, luggage tag removed and they said they didn't know who it belonged to hence the delay. I did say it probably belonged to the people who spent four hours ...
Ship would have been nice in 2008, however it is showing its age. Fountain on deck 12 not working, decking in poor condition, filthy windows in the observation lounge. Cabins are spacious and clean. Dining in the Main Dining Room was quite good (french onion soup was delicious), lots of choice and rotated throughout the voyage. Buffet very busy, difficult to find a table and food was bland but ...
Being cruise novices this one was a good experience to have first up as we plan for many more. The ship, as other reviews have mentioned is a little tired but only if you look really hard. CS was one of many vessels mothballed during covid and a small fortune mist have been spent to bring her back into service and the operators need to have her pay her way before investing more. The public areas ...
A mixed experience that I will put into a good and bad section below - although many aspects fell into both as you will see.
This was the 6th Cruise company I have used and about my 7th cruise. This cruise went from Sydney to Singapore stopping at Brisbane, Airlee Beach, Cairns, Darwin and Bali. We had an outside (non-balcony) cabin.
THE GOOD
Buffet food was the best I have experienced. ...
Pre-cruise we booked our excursions and were pleased we had as some of the premium options filled up quickly. We did have to phone Celebrity regarding the Bali visas and they advised us that we had to sort them out ourselves. The embarkation process in Sydney was simple and we loved being able to drop our hand luggage in our cabin as soon as we got aboard. The Aqua Balcony cabin was lovely, well ...
3rd time onboard staff very inexperienced and undertrained, unable to advise on basic menu items.
Unable to book a dinner time as staff advised that there are too many guests onboard.
At the bar, upgraded to premium package only to find out that additional charges still apply for top shelf wines.
Requested a courvoisier cognac off the menu, not available as they are no longer supplied, ...
For 18 days the Solstice staff repeatedly tells you how great they are and remind you to give them 10's on the post cruise survey. The food, cabins, entertainment and general service was less than average. I have seen Celebrity go "downhill" over the last few years. They have also become a nickel and dime cruise line continually offering something extra for extra money. Food was often ...