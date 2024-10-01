The Solstice theatre had great shows.
Photo Credit: Al cruising
Amazing markets in every country.
Photo Credit: Al cruising
Ship
Photo Credit: darren666
The amazing Ingyin
Photo Credit: YiFromCanada
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
2,266 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
The Staff…Oceanview Dining (Esther et al) and the Room Attendant, Matt were Exceptional
"The New Year Eve’s party was good except there were no Appetizers or Drinks, we had to purchase drinks all night.The staff in the Oceanview Dining Room and our Room Attendant Matt were good, they made the cruise enjoyable...."Read More
WadeM avatar

WadeM

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 2,266 Celebrity Solstice Cruise Reviews

Great Asia family cruise

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
Rctapper
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

A family of four in a veranda cabin with a king sized bed, one of the kids (16 year old) slept on the sofa and the other (12 year old) on an upper bed, which worked out pretty good. The cabin was ok with a fairly room toilet and shower. The furniture on the balcony was in a desperate need of some new paint! Elben, our cabin steward was helpful and attentive to any requests that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Great crew, problems aplenty everywhere else.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
RobertI
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Major port issues leading to unacceptably long travel times to excursions. This is the setting for a cruise that takes over 30 hours of travel time from the US just get on board. Example Bangkok, 2 hours just to travel a few miles to the ports gates and then 1.5 hours to Bangkok...so 7 hours both way. Leaving a couple of hours of sightseeing. Ouch. This is the issue in all ports this large ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Brilliant experience.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
Al cruising
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and has us amped up for another one. We picked this one as the price was right and Hong Kong was on my bucket list and Singapore was on Judith's. After booking i joined Cruise Critic and some of the reviews were quite damming of the Solstice which made us a bit worried if we had booked the right cruise line. Nothing to worry about, the ship was in great shape, the right ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Old, Tired and not good enough..

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
RodD119
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Started badly with my wifes luggage not being delivered, the room steward could have cared less so had to go to guest services and threaten them to get them to actually find it - we had it tagged so i knew where it was. Eventually it turned up, luggage tag removed and they said they didn't know who it belonged to hence the delay. I did say it probably belonged to the people who spent four hours ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Underwhelming

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
jmat27
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Ship would have been nice in 2008, however it is showing its age. Fountain on deck 12 not working, decking in poor condition, filthy windows in the observation lounge. Cabins are spacious and clean. Dining in the Main Dining Room was quite good (french onion soup was delicious), lots of choice and rotated throughout the voyage. Buffet very busy, difficult to find a table and food was bland but ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

All good for the first timers!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
dmi041966
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Being cruise novices this one was a good experience to have first up as we plan for many more. The ship, as other reviews have mentioned is a little tired but only if you look really hard. CS was one of many vessels mothballed during covid and a small fortune mist have been spent to bring her back into service and the operators need to have her pay her way before investing more. The public areas ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Celebrity Solstice Review Nov 2024

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
darren666
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

A mixed experience that I will put into a good and bad section below - although many aspects fell into both as you will see. This was the 6th Cruise company I have used and about my 7th cruise. This cruise went from Sydney to Singapore stopping at Brisbane, Airlee Beach, Cairns, Darwin and Bali. We had an outside (non-balcony) cabin. THE GOOD Buffet food was the best I have experienced. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Celebrity maintains high standards

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
AGSutcliffe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pre-cruise we booked our excursions and were pleased we had as some of the premium options filled up quickly. We did have to phone Celebrity regarding the Bali visas and they advised us that we had to sort them out ourselves. The embarkation process in Sydney was simple and we loved being able to drop our hand luggage in our cabin as soon as we got aboard. The Aqua Balcony cabin was lovely, well ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Going down hill

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
John0071
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

3rd time onboard staff very inexperienced and undertrained, unable to advise on basic menu items. Unable to book a dinner time as staff advised that there are too many guests onboard. At the bar, upgraded to premium package only to find out that additional charges still apply for top shelf wines. Requested a courvoisier cognac off the menu, not available as they are no longer supplied, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Less than average cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
Yoncan5
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

For 18 days the Solstice staff repeatedly tells you how great they are and remind you to give them 10's on the post cruise survey. The food, cabins, entertainment and general service was less than average. I have seen Celebrity go "downhill" over the last few years. They have also become a nickel and dime cruise line continually offering something extra for extra money. Food was often ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Celebrity Solstice Cruise from $850

Any Month
Other Celebrity Ship Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Flora Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.