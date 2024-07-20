Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

First off I want to say, this my opinon and I know we're all looking for different things from a cruise, however we have sailed with the Celebrity many times and this was not a great experience and if it had been my first, it would be my last. The cabin was extremely tired, the door and frame has chipped paintwork, the furnishings in the cabin needed updating. The food at best was mediocre ...