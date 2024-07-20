Celebrity does a great many things very well. The service I have received here is second only to Oceania. The entertainment is the best on any cruise line I have ever travelled.
For service I remembered the names of four people, my room attendant, our regular barman, and both my waiters in the main dining room. This is an excellent part of the cruising experience and I can't compliment ...
We flew to Barcelona a day before the cruise and took a taxi (32.50 Euro) to the Andante Hotel ($112) in downtown Barcelona. The Andante is two blocks from Las Ramblas and 1/2 mile from the Shuttle Bus-to-the-Cruise Terminal station. This is our 43rd cruise so we know the system. We are also mid-70's and in excellent physical condition for our ages so this review may not be applicable for all ...
Amazing trip! Happy to provide this thorough review. Glad we arrived in Athens 2 days earlier to get adjusted to the time and to see/taste the best of Athens. There were only a few other reviews of this cruise, and some were mixed. Those who loved it, really loved it (that would be us). Some of the negative comments noted the outdated appearance of this older ship. We found it to be lovely ...
About us: DH and I are in our 70s and very experienced cruisers…I think we’ve cruised at least 40 times since we were married in 1980, including a phenomenal Southeast Asia cruise on the Celebrity Millennium in 2019, just after that ship completed the Revolution. DD and DSIL, in their late 30s/early 40s, came with us and are also experienced cruisers.
Why we chose this cruise: We did a ...
First off I want to say, this my opinon and I know we're all looking for different things from a cruise, however we have sailed with the Celebrity many times and this was not a great experience and if it had been my first, it would be my last.
The cabin was extremely tired, the door and frame has chipped paintwork, the furnishings in the cabin needed updating.
The food at best was mediocre ...
On our embarkation day there was a taxi strike in Athens and immediately Celebrity sent us an email detailing the shuttle buses that they implemented from the nearest metro station. We enjoyed a seamless transfer from the station to the port and onto the ship.
This is our first ever Celebrity cruise and were so impressed with their service which didn't disappoint throughout the cruise.
Our ...
Celebrity Infinity. We've only been on one cruise before which was across the Pacific.
Our balcony stateroom cabin was much more than i had imagined with a lovely open but private balcony, so we could listen to the ship moving through the ocean and watch the sunsets and sunrises over the water in our own private space. The Infinity has just over 2,000 passengers which seems to have been just ...
2nd time on Celebrity 1st was last year on Beyond this time Infinity. Ship a bit dated however food and drink fabulous. The staff get 100% for service two people who spring to mind are Inva and Wira they were amazing absolutely nothing too much trouble !!! These two members of staff and asset to the Celebrity cruise liners. Can't wait for next cruise. Thanks guys for making us so welcome !!!!! ...
This was our second cruise and it exceeded our expectations. The crew provided superb service, the entertainment was very good (with Simon the comedian just hilarious in both shows!) and the food was excellent almost everywhere. We had booked Aqua class and it was a delight, Blu is a beautiful calming environment (early sitting) with first class service and a very fine wine list on the premium ...
Great crew but the ship is tired-looking. We stayed in cabin which is a retrofit and had many problems. The food on board was good but not spectacular. The service was excellent. The crew on board were the best part.
We had a change in itinerary that left us with an overnight in Thessaloniki rather than visiting another port. While Thessaloniki is a nice port, it didn’t need all of that ...