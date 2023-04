Review for Silver Wind to World Cruise

Heard good stories, but people do not tell the truth. We booked Door to Door, well its not really a Door to Door service offering, as you have to book the limousine from your home, Silversea use the cheapest deals with airlines, at the destination and they fail to pick you up at the airport, and when you contact them about being left in a foreign country with no pick up, no language, no phone, ...