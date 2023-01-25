Cruise ship captains often impart a great deal of information about your sailing during daily announcements. One of the tidbits usually shared is the speed of the ship, which is given in knots.

But how fast is a knot? How does a nautical mile tie into knots? And how fast does a cruise ship go while on the high seas?

We went ahead and found the answers to these pressing questions, among others, including how to easily convert knots to miles per hour (mph). That way, the next time your captain makes an announcement on the current cruise ship speed, you'll know exactly what they mean.