Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Quebec City cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Quebec City cruise port .

As mentioned earlier, larger cruise ships tend to dock at Terminal 30 more often than Wharf 21/22. However, Wharf 21/22 are the most popular locations for cruise ships to dock at the Port of Quebec.

Quebec City Cruise Port Directions

Below are driving directions to the Port of Quebec.

Directions to the Wharf 21/22 Terminal

From the North:

Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Follow Charest, which will become Rue Saint-Paul, and then Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

From the South:

Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing. Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 until it becomes Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

From the West:

Follow Route 40 E to Route Charest in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Take Boulevard Charest O (O for "ouest," which means "west"). Turn slightly left on Boulevard Charest E. The road will turn into Rue Saint-Paul then 136 O (Quai Saint-Andre).

Use any lane to turn right onto Rue Dalhousie, where the cruise terminal is located.

Directions to Terminal 30

From the North:

Take QC-175 S to Boulevard Charest E in Cite-Limoilou, Ville de Quebec. Charest will turn into Rue Saint-Paul/136. Follow Rue Saint-Paul and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin immediately after the Jean Pelletier Square.

Turn left onto Corridor du Littoral until you reach Terminal 30.

From the South:

Take Route 73 N and follow signs for 73 "nord." (Note that a passport is needed for the border crossing.) Take Exit 132 to merge onto Boulevard Champlain/QC-136 E. Follow 136 (it will become Rue Dalhousie) and turn left onto Rue Abraham Martin. Then follow the directions above.

From the West: