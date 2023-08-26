Cruises out of Quebec City

Cruises out of Quebec City

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

1,030 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

1,030 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

28 Night
New England Discovery & Perfect Caribbean Escape

1,030 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Canada Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Quebec City Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Quebec City?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Cunard Line, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Quebec City?

Most commonly, cruises from Quebec City go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Southern, Canada & New England, and France.

How many days are cruises from Quebec City?

Quebec City cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Quebec City cost?

Starting at just $479, choose the perfect cruise from Quebec City that fits your traveling desires.

Quebec City Cruise Reviews

New England Cruise Quebec City to Boston October 6, 2023

I would reverse the process and go out of Boston had I known the issues getting to Quebec City but I’m glad we at least got one day in Quebec City.Read More
User Avatar
broncofan99

Review of NCL Sky, from Quebec City to Baltimore, October 2023, with suggestions for port activities

My recent cruise on the NCL Sky from Quebec City to Baltimore was just such a cruise, and it was an absolute pleasure from start to finish. Read More
User Avatar
Iowa cruiser

A relaxing B2B

Zuiderdam Boston to Quebec City b2b Quebec City to Boston 8/26/2023-9/92023 My wife and I have over fifty cruises and our favorite cruise lines are, in no particular order, Holland America, PrincessRead More
User Avatar
4405

Exceptional in every way

Amazing journey from Quebec City to Miami aboard the beautiful Explora 1. First off , this is a beautiful vessel. Elegant, sophisticated with a great vibe.Read More
User Avatar
noeldawn

