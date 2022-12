The Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal is located on the Mobile River, just a few minutes' walk from historic downtown Mobile. The terminal opened in 2004 and has been named Carnival's port of the year on a few occasions. In 2016, it underwent a multimillion-dollar upgrade that included new interior design, parking deck repair, and technology and security upgrades.

