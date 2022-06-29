Weed on a Cruise Ship: Is It Legal?

With marijuana legal in more states every year, weed decriminalization happening in many U.S. cities, and full-blown dispensaries, shops and boutiques dedicated to pot across the country, it's only natural to wonder if you can bring weed on your cruise.

Unfortunately for weed enthusiasts, marijuana is still classified as a narcotic under federal law -- and those rules govern cruise lines. Besides the fact that the aforementioned law supersedes any state or local laws, every single cruise line has a rule prohibiting weed.

From whether you can smoke up in port to whether CDB gummies are allowed on ships, we're breaking down everything you need to know about weed and cruises. Read on for our answers to all of the questions you might have before you land yourself in trouble on your next cruise vacation.