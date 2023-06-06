If you think it’ll be smooth sailing once you push off from port, and cruise ships can’t give you the boot once you're onboard, think again. While very obvious offenses like drug smuggling, violence, or otherwise breaking the law are no-brainer ways to get kicked off a cruise, they aren’t the only reasons a cruise line might send you packing -- at any point during your cruise.

Though it’s rare to be debarked in the middle of a sailing or in the terminal before your cruise even starts, it happens more often than you probably think, especially in the wake of COVID-19. It’s no secret that the cruise industry took a massive hit during the pandemic and fought hard for us to return to cruising, so don’t expect an outpouring of empathy if you don’t follow the rules.

From making sure you’re simply just not doing anything against the rules or that could negatively impact yourself, the staff, or your fellow cruisers, it’s pretty easy to make sure you don’t get jettisoned on your sailing. Need a clear explainer of what constitutes boot-you-off bad behavior on a cruise ship? Here are 11 things you should absolutely not do, unless you want to walk the plank.