Princess Cruises vs. Norwegian Cruise Line

Sails from 12 ports on the North American mainland, plus Puerto Rico on a regular basis, if not year-round
Offers Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Mexico and Alaska itineraries
Offers seasonal Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries
Only major cruise line to sail year-round all-Hawaiian island cruises departing from Hawaii
Exotic itineraries include South America, as well as Asia, Australia, India and the Arabian Gulf
Cabins
Princess Cruises
Large selection of room categories to choose from
Distinctive room options include oceanview suites, plus mini-suites without a balcony (select ships only)
Extensive suite perk program including a complimentary dinner at an alternative restaurant on the first night, priority embarkation/debarkation, butler service, free laundry and access to the Club Class dining room or a Club Class section of the main dining room (depending on ship) for dinner each night, plus daily breakfast and lunch on sea days
Limited family room choices include regular rooms with connecting doors, as well as family suites with full baths on select ships
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cabin sizes are comparable to industry standards, though balconies on the Breakaway-class ships are notably small
Large selection of room types, even on the line's older ships
Six ships offer Studio cabins, which are inside cabins sized and priced for solo cruisers
Four ships have spa cabins, which come with free access to the onboard saunas and steam room
Nine ships have the exclusive, key-card-access, top-deck Haven suite complex, which features a private courtyard and pool; of these ships, five also have a private lounge and dining room for suite passengers
Suite privileges include priority embarkation, debarkation and tender boarding; butler and concierge service; a suites-only breakfast location; complimentary sparkling wine, fruit and bottled water on embarkation day; and free daily canapes
Dining
Princess Cruises
One main dining room on each ship is designated a traditional dining area (early and late seatings), while one or more other dining rooms is for the flexible Anytime Dining program (except on Pacific Princess, which only offers Traditional)
Partnership with Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone brings "Crafted by Curtis" menu items to the main dining room, as well as a Share by Curtis Stone restaurant on three ships
Partnership with chocolatier Norman Love provides passengers with special chocolate desserts, drinks, tasting experiences and spa treatments
Passengers in balcony rooms can take advantage of the for-fee Ultimate Balcony Dining, an in-room, fine-dining experience
At least one formal night per sailing requiring passengers to dress up for dinner (or eat in the buffet where casual dress is acceptable)
Norwegian Cruise Line
No early or late dinner seatings; instead you can eat in any of the restaurants at any time during open hours (reservations for specialty restaurants are encouraged)
Most ships have two free alternative eateries: one Asian-style (lunch, dinner) and one pub/restaurant (breakfast, lunch, dinner)
All ships have four to six extra-fee specialty restaurants including a steak, Italian, French, Japanese hibachi, Brazilian and sushi restaurant; all but the hibachi and Brazilian eateries are priced per item
Four ships (Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Bliss) feature The Waterfront, an outdoor space offering alfresco seating for several of the ships' bars and restaurants
One optional formal night on weeklong sailings
Pool Deck Fun
Princess Cruises
Most ships have at least three pools, including a less-trafficked aft pool, and a minimum of five hot tubs; several ships also have a pool with a retractable roof
Silly poolside games on sea days on ships sailing in the Caribbean
Adults-only Sanctuary (some with pool) offers a quiet sun deck/pool alternative for a half-day or full-day fee
Movie showings daily on upper sun deck as part of Movies Under the Stars
Norwegian Cruise Line
Every ship in the fleet has at least one large pool or two smaller pools, as well as four to six hot tubs
Kids' pool or splash pool on all ships
Eight ships have pool and water slide combos; six of these have multi-slide Aqua Parks
Pool decks are mostly for lounging around but on hot-weather cruises there's always some poolside fun to be had
Sports Deck Fun
Princess Cruises
All ships have jogging tracks and shuffleboard; most also have a basketball court
All ships have a golf area, which might have a practice cage or a nine-hole putting course
Norwegian Cruise Line
Every ship has a basketball court; most also have golf driving nets and a handful have mini-golf
Four ships have rock climbing walls; two of these also have a ropes course and mini-golf -- a fifth ship, Norwegian Escape, has a massive ropes course but no rock climbing wall
Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy have a two-level Go-Kart racing track, plus an outdoor laser tag course; both cost extra to use; they also have mini-golf, but no rock climbing wall or rope course
Indoor Fun
Princess Cruises
Daily fun includes trivia, arts and crafts, bingo, dance classes and Voice of the Ocean rehearsals (a singing competition created via a partnership with TV's "The Voice")
Destination-specific lectures and enrichment programs on itineraries in Alaska, Asia, Europe and the South Pacific
Several ships in the fleet have a multi-deck piazza-style atrium, a hub for dining and entertainment
Norwegian Cruise Line
Daytime indoor fun (free and for-a-fee) includes dance classes, bingo, trivia and the interactive "Deal or No Deal" show, as well as beer and wine tastings
Select ships offer full-size or miniature bowling
Several ships have a free circus-themed escape room experience; participants must work together to solve puzzles and "escape" within a specified time frame
Several ships have a wall-sized Wii screen in the atrium for group Wii play
Nightlife
Princess Cruises
Select ships feature a made-for-Princess theater show created by Oscar winner and composer of "Wicked," "Pippin" and "Godspell" Stephen Schwartz
All ships have musical revue-style shows, as well as intermittent comedy and magic acts
Piano and small act music shows available nightly in just about every bar and lounge
Vines wine bar, with its sizeable list of varietals, is the spot for a late-night glass of wine or a wine-and-chocolate pairing
All ships have a late-night dance club
Norwegian Cruise Line
Full-length Broadway productions on five ships: Norwegian Breakaway ("Rock of Ages"), Norwegian Getaway ("Legally Blonde"), Norwegian Epic ("Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Norwegian Escape ("After Midnight"), and Norwegian Bliss ("Jersey Boys")
All ships offer comedy acts at least once per sailing, with four ships featuring nightly shows in a dedicated comedy club
Every ship in the fleet features musical revue-style song-and-dance theater shows several times per sailing
Newer ships also feature alternative wine- or cocktail-focused theater shows or dinner/theater shows, for an extra fee
All ships have at least eight to 10 bars and lounges
Kids' programming is divided into four groups: ages 3 to 5, 6 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 to 17
The Guppies program on all ships offers scheduled programming for parents and their babies or toddlers, ages 6 months to 2 years; Norwegian Escape and Bliss have a Guppies Nursery where parents can drop off their babies (6 months to 2 years) for babysitting
For-fee evening and port day group baby-sitting is available for kids ages 3 to 12
Family accommodation options include suites, oceanview cabins, balconies and inside rooms
Tradition vs Innovation
Princess Cruises
Provides a refined, somewhat traditional cruise experience that includes main dining rooms, limited specialty restaurants and song-and-dance revue evening shows
Limited innovations on the newest ships include the SeaWalk, a see-through glass walkway suspended off one side of the ship 16 decks above the water
Norwegian Cruise Line
Water parks, ropes courses, laser tag, Broadway shows and the innovative alfresco dining area, The Waterfront are among the innovations found only on the newest ships
Two newest ships, Norwegian Bliss and Joy, have full-scale Go-Kart racetracks
Historically, has been a line unafraid to experiment with dining, entertainment and design