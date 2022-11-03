Fitness-minded cruisers have a bounty of options these days, as cruise lines continue to get more innovative with their health and wellness offerings. Even those who aren't overly active can find more subdued ways to loosen up their muscles. Whether you're a gym junkie, sporadic exerciser, casual walker or wellness enthusiast, a cruise can offer just as invigorating of a workout as what you'd find back home.

In addition to cutting-edge workouts like Kinesis, TRX suspension training and kick-boxing at sea, many cruise lines have fitness trainers onboard to help you strategize a fitness plan. Also popular are group classes such as yoga, Pilates and spinning (these often come with a fee). The good thing about staying fit on a cruise is that you don't have to keep your "serious face" on. Activities like scaling a ropes course, rock climbing and pickup games in the sports court allow you to burn calories while having fun.

If you really want your cruise to be all about burning calories, though, choose a fitness-related theme cruise focused on activities like running and biking.

Learn where -- and how -- you can stay in shape at sea, with our roundup of the best cruises for fitness.