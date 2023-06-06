Windstar's Water Sports Platform on Wind Spirit in Tahiti

Our Experience

On the first full day of our Tahitian cruise on Windstar's Wind Spirit sailing yacht, gray skies sprinkled a light, warm rain across Cook's Bay, where the ship anchored in Moorea. My sister and I didn't have any shore excursions booked, so we decided to give the water sports platform a try. Once we got wet, it wouldn't matter how hard it rained, we figured.

At 9:30 a.m. that day we headed to the end of the stateroom hallway on Deck 2 and through the door marked "Marina." The water sports crew greeted us with big smiles and fitted us for the snorkeling equipment we would get to keep for the week.

We were the only ones there that morning. The platform was busy most afternoons, but there were never lines. My sister and I stashed our snorkeling gear with our swimsuit cover-ups then asked about water skiing and wakeboarding. While one of the water sports crew handed each of us a neoprene lifejacket, the other fired up the engine of a yellow, inflatable catamaran and loaded up the towrope and gear.

I eyed the big "90" on the engine and wondered if 90 horsepower would be enough to pull me out of the water. I was no spring chicken. And it had been awhile since I had been back to the family lake cottage where my sister and I learned to ski when we were kids.

"It's enough … it's no problem," said the tanned, muscular water sports crew guys in their adorable accents. My sister and I exchanged glances, smiled and climbed into the boat with them.

Once we were a safe distance from the ship, the moment of truth came. I jumped into the cobalt blue bay, slipped my feet into the ski boots, and gripped the towrope handle with everything I had.

"Ready?" came the call from the boat. "Ready!" I drew in a breath and held it. The engine revved. The rope tightened. And the next thing I knew I was up on top of the water, skimming across the perfectly calm bay, smooth as glass. I let out a few woo-hoos and hardly even noticed the rain.

It was my first time skiing on the ocean and with a backdrop I would never forget. Lush mountains edged the bay and a few modest homes dotted the shoreline. In the distance, waves broke on the reef. The crew said whales were swimming in this secluded bay a month ago.

"You've still got it!" my sister cheered when I climbed back into the boat. I was able to say the same thing to her after she circled both the bay and our ship on a wakeboard.

Soaking wet and invigorated, we took out the stand-up paddleboards next. The SUPs were the most popular of the water toys throughout our cruise; the boards were all of high quality and relatively new. I wobbled a fair bit and wiped out but started to get the hang of it after a while. We managed to entertain the scattered top-deck onlookers and stayed out long enough to justify an umbrella drink in the hot tub afterward.