Review for Viking Octantis to Antarctica

This was my wife bucket list trip and what a trip it was. First and foremost the Expedition Team, getting us on the zodiacs and off, made sure everyone and I mean everyone was safe. On land, areas mark for safety, asking the many questions we had. Being around them, the enjoyment they were having, it rubbed off. The ship, the staff, and the food, you cannot beat it. The ONE POINT that needs ...