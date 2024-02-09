Viking Expeditions Cruises

258 Reviews
Bow of Viking Expedition ship

About Viking Expeditions Cruises

With the debut of its first two dedicated polar expedition cruise ships in 2022, Viking will officially make the transition from offering river and ocean cruises to being able to provide passengers with dedicated expedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Initially, the Viking Expeditions fleet will consist of two ships: the 378-passenger Viking Octantis and its sister ship, Viking Polaris. Though nearly the same size as the ships in Viking's current oceangoing fleet, Viking's expedition vessels will carry a fraction of the passengers, resulting in one of the industry's highest passenger-to-space ratios.

In addition to a full expedition program that includes adventures ashore by inflatable motorized Zodiac rafts and more durable rigid skiffs, Viking Expeditions also plans to offer a number of familiar creature comforts onboard Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. These include the popular specialty restaurants Manfredi's (Italian cuisine) and Mamsen's (Norwegian comfort food), the Explorers' observation lounge and other niceties that passengers who have sailed on the line's existing ocean (and river) ships will come to appreciate.

Viking plans on starting its expedition operations in early 2022 aboard Viking Octantis in the Antarctic, followed by Viking Polaris, which will debut on sailings between Tromso, Norway, and Arctic Svalbard in summer 2022.

Further details regarding Viking Expeditions are expected to be unveiled in mid-January 2020.

Viking Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking Expeditions cruise ships?

The Viking Expeditions passenger won't be so dissimilar to the Viking Oceans or Viking River passenger. Typically, Viking targets English-speaking cruisers who are mature and are curious about the world. Passengers are well-traveled, self-motivated, and don't need a lot of scheduled diversions or flashy features like onboard casinos.

In fact, Viking is, in many ways, defined by what it lacks onboard. Passengers won't find a casino, onboard photographers or pushy staff hawking drink packages. They also won't find children: They're just plain not allowed on Viking's ships, and that's OK too.

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen once joked he does his market research every morning when he shaves. He's not far off, either: Viking attracts a mature, well-educated passenger. As the Viking brand grows in popularity though, the age range has come down dramatically onboard; it's not uncommon to find more and more couples in their 40s and 50s dipping their toes into Viking's waters.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking Expeditions cruise?

While the official dress code has yet to be released, it's a safe bet to say it won't stray far from Viking's existing causal dress code. While passengers do tend to dress nicely at dinner, there is no requirement for cocktail dresses, tuxedos or even ties to be worn during the evening. Instead, things could best be described as "country club casual."

During the daytime, particularly on expedition cruises to the Polar Regions, layered, multifunction clothing will be the order of the day.

Is everything free on Viking Expeditions cruises?

Those details haven't been released yet. Currently, Viking offers a great deal of inclusivity on its river and ocean cruises, including at least one shore excursion per day; beer, wine and soft drinks complimentary with lunch and dinner; complimentary specialty dining venues with guaranteed reservations determined by your suite category; and Wi-Fi internet connectivity free of charge. Expect the new Expedition vessels to offer at least these features as a minimum.

Exact details about Viking Expeditions' specific inclusions should be released in the New Year.

What are Viking Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Activities aboard Viking Expeditions vessels will primarily revolve around adventures ashore. These can include Zodiac or skiff cruises, guided hikes and other adventures ashore. Viking will also offer a dedicated team of expedition specialists who will lecture on a variety of destination-relevant topics.

Further details are expected to be announced in early 2020.

Why go with Viking Expeditions?

  • Viking's trademark brand of ocean cruising on a more adventurous scale
  • Semi-inclusiveness offers good value
  • Dedicated focus on history, exploration and culture

Best for: Cruisers seeking polar adventures who enjoy Viking's Scandinavian elegance and semi-inclusiveness

Not for: Travelers with kids

Viking Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

good but needs improvement.

the entertainment was good, but could have used more of it in the Alua area not so much in the living Room.The staff, were very good & always helpful in anything that we needed & the food was great, more then we needed.Read More
User Avatar
KJDD

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 83s

A Memorable Viking Experience

The staff were very attentive and went out of their way to make sure we were comfortable and had whatever we needed.The decor is attractive and comfortable.Read More
User Avatar
Bardophile

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 65s

18-day South America Cruise with Unexpected Ending

A lot of music were classic oldies and I’m sure brought back a lot of nostalgia to many people, but if I hear Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” one more time, I’m going to jump off the ship!My husband and I took Viking Octantis’ repositioning cruise in March – going from Valparaiso (Chile) to Fort Lauderdale (Florida).Read More
User Avatar
AvgMom2

many10+ Cruises

Age 25s

Learn while cruising in first class environment

This expedition cruise aboard the Viking Polaris fulfilled a dream to visit Patagonia.The next morning we were flown by Viking charter to Ushuaia, Argentina, where we boarded the Polaris.Read More
User Avatar
Valkyrie rider

few6-10 Cruises

Age 77s

