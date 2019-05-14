I finally found a moment to summarise a cruise I took on the beginning of May 2024 from Rhodes to Athens on the sailing ship Running on Waves.
The product is absoulutely of very high quality.
Crew professional, committed extremely friendly and helpful. Meeting the expectations of the guests. Especially Ms Irina - hotel manager, but also the other staff.
Meals - delicious and varied food, ...
The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...