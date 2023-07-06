  • Write a Review
Running on Waves Review

4.5 / 5.0
10 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

Best for: Those who are after a small ship, yacht-style experience; great food, service and out-of-the-way ports

Not for: Those who want a big ship experience, late-night entertainment

Bottom Line: A surprisingly luxurious and intimate way to explore the Greek islands

Running on Waves is a three-masted "barquentine" -- denoting the type of rigging used on the ship -- with all the facilities of a modern sailing vessel. It is built in the style of a classic clipper ship and carries just 49 passengers. It primarily sails on Greek itineraries in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Ionian between April and September, and also sails around Croatia's islands and passages through the Corinth Canal.

There are also themed cruises, such as golf, and short seasonal repositioning cruises that include ports of call. The ship can also be fully chartered.

The result of a five-year construction project involving shipyards in Russia, Poland and Germany, the vessel was launched in 2011 and refitted in 2013, Running on Waves is the sole ship operated by a company of the same name and attracts international passengers from Europe, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The three-deck ship is decorated in a retro style in keeping with its maritime heritage. Gleaming brass, teak, mahogany and leather fixtures and fittings adorn the cabins and public areas and walls are decorated with nautical paintings by modern-day artists.

With a 2:1 crew to passenger ratio, it offers high service levels in a relaxed atmosphere. Its small size means it can call at small marinas and secluded islands that are inaccessible to larger vessels, where the crew will open up the marina at the back and you can jump off and swim around the ship.

Running on Waves looks and feels more like a yacht, in style, design and atmosphere. Don't expect any big ship amenities -- there's just one dining room, one bar and no late-night entertainment -- except for star gazing. It's very convivial onboard -- you get to know your fellow passengers by the end of the first day and will be swapping emails and phone numbers by the end of the week.

The food is outstanding, served buffet style, with a live cooking station manned by Hotel Manager Robert, who serves up delicious pasta every evening. Service is faultless, fast efficient and intuitive -- with your favourite coffees or cocktails served after the first day without you even asking.

The ship is surprisingly stable for a small ship, but be warned you will feel the motion of the ocean a lot more than you would on a large vessel, so pack some seasickness pills if you are prone.

Every winter the vessel homeports in Cyprus and undergoes an annual refurbishment.

Health and Safety

All passengers are required to take a lateral flow test before boarding. There is also a mid-cruise lateral flow test, as per the Greek authorities. Onboard there is no mask wearing or social distancing and the buffet is self-serve.

What's Included?

  • All meals and bar snacks

  • 24-hour tea, coffee and water

  • watersports equipment

  • Wi-Fi

What's Not Included

  • shore excursions

  • alcohol and other bar drinks

  • water skis and wakeboards

  • massage treatments

  • laundry and discretionary gratuities (recommended 8 Euros per person, per day).

About

Passengers: 42
Crew: 21
Passenger to Crew: 2:1
Launched: 2011

Running on Waves Cruiser Reviews

Trip of a Lifetime

I could go on and on about Running on Waves. If you have the opportunity to book on this incredible ship please take it. You will not regret it.Read More
dmeberly2379

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Luxury sailing yacht. Best way to see the Greek isles!

We did a random google search and found Running On Waves, which had great reviews everywhere we looked. We trusted the reviews and booked it. We’re glad we did!Read More
tradd0111

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Running on Waves. One life cruise experience.

Running on Waves is a fantastic boat with a more than fastastic crew team. We did the Agean Cruise 2021 and felt that it was one of the best travel experiences of our live.Read More
Joseirasantunes

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Far Exceeded My Expectations!

The rooms are small, but that is a product on being on a yacht. They all face outward so you always get natural light.Read More
AnnaKloots

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

