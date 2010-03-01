Review for Queen Victoria to South Pacific

Arrived at Fremantle dock and the time it took for us to sign in get passed customs only took 15 minutes dad and i did not rush once aboard, took our carry on luggage to the room we didn't panic that our bags hadn't arrived went for a wonder around the ship it was great i admit yes it is different from the Queen Mary 2 but it was still one experience to remember. The waiters serving us for ...