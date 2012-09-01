Review for MSC Preziosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

My elderly mother has always wanted to go on a cruise and so she finally decided to go on one and bring her two children along and her grandchildren. She chose MSC because all of her friends had persuaded her to as they described it as 'wonderful'. When we finally got to the port in Palermo went queued up for ages to register ourselves and to get our bags sent to our rooms. As soon as we got ...