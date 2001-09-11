Most of the main attractions for first-time visitors fall below 86th St., to Lower Manhattan and the New York Harbor:

A good first place to start is the Times Square Visitors Center at Broadway, between 46th and 47th streets. It's open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. You can buy tickets for various tours (including Gray Line bus tours and Circle Line boat tours), MetroCards and full-price theater tickets. As well, there are ATM's, currency exchange machines and free Internet access. NYC & Co. (the city's tourist board) runs the NYCVB Visitor Information Center at Seventh Avenue, between 52nd and 53rd streets. It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Along with the usual cachet of maps and brochures, they also provide interactive terminals for visitor information and sell tickets to major attractions, which will save you from standing in line later.

Check out Big Apple Greeter for free two- to four-hour tours of neighborhoods of your choice -- hosted by knowledgeable, volunteer New York City residents, who can meet you at your hotel if you are staying in town before or after your cruise. These personalized experiences are available for groups of one to six people, and requests are required at least three weeks in advance. But, we recommend up to eight weeks of advance notice to increase your chances of landing a greeter. The program is swamped with requests -- especially in the summer.

The American Museum of Natural History is best known for the largest collection of dinosaurs, fossils and skeletons in the world: 36 million artifacts and specimens in 42 exhibition halls, to be exact. A life-size replica of a blue whale, which towers over the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, is not to be missed. Ditto for the 563-carat Star of India sapphire and the 34-ton Ahnighito, the largest meteorite ever retrieved from the earth's surface; it is 4.5 billion years old. Of course, the Hall of Dinosaurs is a hands-down favorite for many.

Definitely include the Rose Center for Earth and Science -- located next door -- in your visit; check the Web site for shows and times. The Hayden Planetarium offers space shows that take you to the outer reaches of the universe. Start with an exhilarating journey to Orion Nebula -- a trip out of our galaxy and into intergalactic space -- and finish with a headlong freefall back to Earth through a black hole. It is open daily, 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m., and is located near Central Park West at 79th Street.

Set on 843 acres of city land between Fifth and Eighth Avenues and 59th and 110th Streets, Central Park is a grassy, wooded stretch of pastoral splendor, teeming with lush, rolling meadows, magnificent trees, lacy cast-iron bridges, lazy lakes, quiet glens and numerous playing fields. Park highlights include two zoos -- one for small children -- Belvedere Castle, perched above Turtle Pond, Wollman Skating Rink (which morphs into a Victorian amusement park in the summertime) and, of course, Yoko Ono's ode to John Lennon -- Strawberry Fields. For those who wish to see where Lennon was slain, just head out from Strawberry Fields to the corner of 72nd Street and Central Park West. There, you'll find the stunning Dakota apartment building where he lived. The doorman will be happy to show you the exact spot.

The Naumburg Band Shell and Rumsey Playfield's SummerStage are the sites of concerts -- some free -- and the Delacorte Theater is where you'll find Shakespeare in the Park from mid-July to mid-August. A bit north is the Great Lawn -- which very occasionally becomes the venue for big-name concerts -- most often is used by baseball clubs. For the kids, take a spin to the tunes of a calliope on a 1908 carousel - one of America's largest -- near the 65th Street Transverse. Or, visit the 19th-century Swedish schoolhouse to see marionettes playfully dance across the stage near 79th Street and Central Park West. The park is maintained by the Central Park Conservancy and has thousands of private donors who consider it their front yard.

The White Star Line's Titanic was scheduled to arrive at the Chelsea Piers on April 16, 1912 at the conclusion of her maiden voyage. Fate intervened, and the then-world's-largest liner struck an iceberg and sank on April 14. The 675 passengers rescued did arrive here on Cunard Line's Carpathia on April 20. Today, the pier's waterfront features a 30-acre sports and entertainment complex that includes a 40-lane bowling facility, batting cages, a matching set of ice rinks open year-round and -- for a very hip and different way to see the city's skyline -- kayaking at Pier 40, Houston Street and the Hudson River.

Chinatown is a sprawling, mostly frenetic blend of tiny, winding, cobblestone back streets -- most of which are dotted with family-owned restaurants, ready to serve silky stuffed dumplings, Peking duck and crispy shrimp any time of day. It's more Shanghai bazaar than city streetscape along Pell and Mott streets, where funky herbal-medicine shops and kitschy novelty stores sell everything from silk pajamas to Chinese board games and embroidered slippers. Come weekends, it's hard to break through the five-deep mob checking out the hard-to-tell-from-the-real-thing Gucci and Prada along Canal Street's stalls. Be sure to leave time for a stop at the Pearl River Mart for dirt-cheap items. Head over to Division Street and East Broadway, both slicing under the Manhattan Bridge for a part of Chinatown where tourists seldom tread. Some of the food you see for sale will be a complete mystery.

Ellis Island was the gateway through which more than 12 million immigrants passed between 1892 and 1954 (including Irving Berlin, Bob Hope and the von Trapp family) in their search for freedom. You can hear oral history interviews, see films and live theatrical productions, and view hundreds of photos of immigrants and exhibits of items they brought with them. The American Immigrant Wall of Honor, the longest wall of names in the world, commemorates more than five million first-generation Americans. A computer allows you to see if your last name appears anywhere on the wall. You will also have easy access to the ships' passenger manifest records through a searchable database. If your search is successful, you'll get a reproduction of that manifest. You can only get to Ellis Island via Statue Cruises, which depart regularly from Battery Park from9:30 a.m. until 3:30 pm. daily. Keep in mind that, as it's federal property, there is a security barrier, and lines can be long in the high tourist season.

Check out the Empire State Building -- completed in 1931 after just over one year of construction -- for a dramatic King Kong perspective on classic city views from the 86th floor Observation Deck, where Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan had their fateful soppy meeting in "Sleepless in Seattle" and where Cary Grant waited for Deborah Kerr in "An Affair to Remember." Currently the city's tallest building, the Empire State Building gives you up-close-and-personal views of other enduring landmarks like the Chrysler Building. See them by day or night, but nighttime views are absolutely spellbinding, and elevator lines are a bit shorter. It's located at 350 Fifth Avenue at 34th Street and is open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight.

The Financial District is home to high finance, power breakfasts and most of Manhattan's history. Head up the steps to the Federal Hall National Monument, across from the Stock Exchange, to see where George Washington accepted his presidency. In an area defined by skyscraper towers and narrow, cobblestone streets, standout American icons are the New York Stock Exchange, the Federal Reserve Bank, Trinity Church, St. Paul's Chapel, the Canyon of Heroes (Broadway, home to the famous ticker-tape parades) and -- perhaps the most recognizable -- the site of the lost World Trade Center. On that site, the 9/11 Memorial was built to honor those who were killed in the September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993, terror attacks. It's a place of solemn remembrance and quiet reflection.

The Frick Collection consists of a series of interconnecting galleries, housed in a fabulous setting -- the elegant former mansion of industrialist Henry Clay Frick. The furnished rooms were opened in 1935 to exhibit works by Constable, Gainsborough, Goya, El Greco, Holbein, Manet, Monet, Rembrandt, Renoir, Turner and Whistler. Also featured are French porcelains, Italian bronzes and period furniture. The audio guide is excellent. Galleries are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. They are closed Mondays and major holidays. The Frick Collection is located at 1 East 70th Street at Fifth Avenue.

The city's oldest residential neighborhood is Gramercy Park. From 24th Street to Union Square between Third and Fifth Avenues, it's a walking paradise -- particularly along Irving Place. The neighborhood is famous for Teddy Roosevelt (he was born at 28 E. 20th Street), the Gramercy Park Hotel (11-year old John F. Kennedy lived there) and the National Arts Club, which is the city's largest Victorian mansion. Pete's Tavern also holds a place of honor as the city's oldest bar, and O. Henry is said to have written "Gift of the Magi" there. Dining and bar options are plentiful in the neighborhood, particularly on and around Park Avenue South.

Greenwich Village is divided into the East Village and West Village. These days, you'll find cool shops and 20-something haunts in the East Village. In the West Village, you'll stroll narrow streets, dotted with 19th-century brick Federal, Greek revival and Italianate buildings. A perfect neighborhood for self-guided walking tours, don't miss Bleecker Street for antique browsing and Bedford Street to see the neighborhood's narrowest house at No. 75 1/2. (The oldest is No.77, and No. 102 is an off-kilter chalet.) Check out Grove's Court (Grove Street between Seventh Avenue South and Hudson Street), where O. Henry wrote "The Last Leaf," and Patchin Place on West 10th Street for the city's last functioning gas lamp. Recently designated as a national historic landmark, Christopher Street's Stonewall Bar (Nos. 51 to 53) was the site of the Stonewall Inn uprising in June 1969 -- considered the beginning of the modern gay rights movement. Of course, you must walk through the Stanford White-designed arch in Washington Square (currently under reconstruction) and along the adjacent streets that make up New York University's main campus.

At the most western portion of Greenwich Village is the hot, 150-year-old Meatpacking District. A tiny stone-covered marketplace that spans four blocks, it received landmark designation in September 2003. This style-setting neighborhood overflows with "Sex and the City" types, drawn like magnets to more than 60 establishments that have opened there -- including some of the latest, most trendy places to shop, dine, and drink. Big name designers are setting up shop more quickly than you can say Jimmy Choo -- and fabulously famous chefs are following suit.

The Guggenheim Museum is the only New York City structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright -- he died before it was completed in 1959. Vaguely funnel-shaped, like a modernist tornado, the museum is best experienced by taking an elevator to the top and then strolling downward, along the spiraling gallery corridors. As you descend, you'll pass Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, modern and avant-garde paintings and sculptures. Don't miss Chagall's "Green Violinist," Picasso's "Woman Ironing" and Kandinsky's "Composition 8." (The museum is home to the world's largest Kandinsky's collection.) Open Saturday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. Closed Thursday. 1071 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street.

At the world's largest naval museum, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, climb aboard to see more than 30 aircrafts on its flight deck. Take a ride inside the Virtual Flight Zone simulator, where the thunderous roars shake your seat, and projectiles fly through the cockpit glass. Or, fly an F/A 18 Hornet at mach speed with the G-Force Encounter. Visit the adjacent U.S.S. Growler submarine -- the only diesel-powered nuclear guided missile submarine in the world -- to see a British Airways Concorde and visit the cockpit and cabin. It's located at Pier 86 at 46th Street.

America's first performing arts center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, opened in 1962. This large complex is home to the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Juilliard, the New York City Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre, the Vivian Beaumont Theater, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and the Library for the Performing Arts. The complex is packed with special, year-round events like "Mostly Mozart" and "Midsummer Night's Swing" -- which bring out Fred and Ginger wannabes for dance-filled nights on the plaza. Tours of the center can include Meet-the-Artist events and in-progress rehearsals. Costs and times vary, so call ahead (212-875-5350). Columbus Avenue at West 62nd Street. The plazas surrounding the complex are under reconstruction for the next several years, so for now, you'll have to navigate plywood corridors to reach the theaters.

Little Italy's streets are lined in 19th-century tenements and long-held traditions -- and Mulberry Street is considered its heart. A dozen or so blocks within this district are known as NoLIta, a stomping ground for a young, fashionable crowd. There are more than 50 well-priced restaurants in and around Mulberry Street, including some cool newcomers. If you're crazy for anything made with clams, try Lombardi's for their exceptional garlic clam pie. The hugely popular Feast of San Gennaro (begins the first Thursday after Labor Day and lasts for 10 days) is a city favorite wherein Mulberry Street is transformed into fairgrounds filled with rides, games, music and great food. Less than 1,000 Italian-Americans live here now as Chinatown has expanded into the neighborhood.

The Lower East Side Tenement Museum brings the immigrant story to life in restored living quarters of a tenement building at 97 Orchard Street. The rooms belonged to Irish Catholic, Italian Catholic, German Jewish and Sephardic Jewish families at different time periods. The building was home to some 7,000 people from 20 countries between 1863 and 1935. Hear their poignant tales of survival on one-hour guided tours that leave from the museum shop. Advance reservations are highly recommended, as each tour is limited to 15 people. Monday through Friday, tours begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.; Tours Saturday and Sunday run 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also, there is a 90-minute Lower East Side walking tour of the immediate neighborhood. 108 Orchard Street, just south of Delancey and one block east of Allen Street.

Home to one of the finest collections in the world, the Metropolitan Museum of Art boasts more than two million works of art that span 5,000 years. More than 50 galleries are devoted solely to vast collections of European art, and there are nearly as many for American art. The ancient Egyptian art rivals anything outside of Cairo, and the newly restored Greco-Roman galleries are filled with some of the most important pieces in the world. Don't forget to see Rembrandt's sketch of DaVinci's "Last Supper," Botticelli's "Annunciation" and even a living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Your kids will love the Arms and Armor collection, as well as the magnificent 15 B.C. Temple of Dendur -- both on the first floor. The American Wing is graced with paintings by James McNeil Whistler, Winslow Homer and John Singer Sargent, as well as sculptures by Frederic Remington and John Quincy Adams Ward. It's also where you can see the massive "George Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Emanuel Leutze. The Costume Institute is filled with treasures, dating back to the 18th century, and -- weather permitting -- the rooftop sculpture garden serves up a sweeping view of Central Park. Friday and Saturday evenings offer music and a wine bar on the mezzanine. The museum store provides a wonderful array of high quality art reproductions, books, china, jewelry, art post cards, etc. Open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Closed Monday. Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street. Admission is not a set fee, but there is a suggested contribution; you must pay something to enter, even if it's not the full amount.

The Morgan Library & Museum houses the vast and valuable collection -- which rivals great libraries of Europe -- that financier J. Pierpont Morgan began assembling in 1890. Three historic buildings (mid-19th century to 1924) got a new neighbor in 2006 when Renzo Piano built an additional 75,000 square feet of exhibition space and a 280-seat performance theater. The collection includes Medieval and Renaissance manuscripts, printed books (including three copies of the Gutenberg Bible) and bindings, drawings and prints (by Degas, Durer, Rembrandt and Rubens), literary and historical manuscripts (by Charles Dickens, Henry David Thoreau, Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson) ancient Near Eastern Seals and Tablets and music manuscripts. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Closed Mondays and major holidays. 225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street.

The mission of the Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is to educate people of all ages and backgrounds about the 20th-century Jewish experience before, during and after the Holocaust. Exhibitions and displays are divided into three themes: Jewish Life a Century Ago; War Against The Jews; and Jewish Renewal. There are thousands of photographs, artifacts and documentary films. Using personal stories, the museum places Jewish history and the Holocaust into context. Open Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. (during daylight savings) or 3 p.m. (during E.S.T. and on the eve of Jewish holidays). Closed Saturdays, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving. 36 Battery Place, Lower Manhattan.

The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) offers one of the world's very best collections of 19th- and 20th-century paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, architecture, photography, film and industrial design. Artists represented include Chagall, Klee, Magritte, Dali, Stieglitz, Wyeth, Pollock, Mondrian, Rauschenberg and Oldenburg. Famous works include Van Gogh's "Starry Night" and Picasso's "Les Demoiselles d' Avignon." Within is an upscale dining room, aptly dubbed The Modern -- a Danny Meyer eatery (he of Gramercy Tavern and Blue Smoke fame) which features a full-service cafe and a view of the sculpture garden. Saturday through Monday and Wednesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Closed Tuesday. Note: On Friday, admission is free from 4 until 8 p.m., but the place is a madhouse. 11 West 53rd Street.

The Paley Center for Media is best known for its enormous video and audio library. Nearly 150,000 radio and television programs and famous commercials are available for listening and viewing. You simply check in at the front desk and scan the database for programs that interest you (up to four screenings per visit), and a staff member will set you up in a private console room. You can watch "I Love Lucy" episodes or look up more obscure relics of pop culture. The museum presents a wide variety of programs from its collection. To see what's playing, pick up a copy of the daily schedule. The museum also hosts seminars and screenings, followed by discussions led by performers, journalists, critics and artists. Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m., Thursday until 8 p.m. Closed Monday. 25 West 52nd Street.

The Neue Galerie is in a 1914 Carrere & Hastings Louis XIII-style mansion that was once the Vanderbilt home. It's an opulent, world-class showcase for German and Austrian art, furniture, and design from 1890 to 1940. In it, you'll find works by Gustav Klimt, Max Beckmann, Erich Heckel and more. Also offered are chamber music concerts and cabaret performances, along with the usual lectures and films. Saturday through Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. 1048 Fifth Avenue at 86th Street.

We all know George Washington slept around, and his real-life army bed, along with thousands of other treasures, is on display at the New York Historical Society -- the city's oldest museum in continuous operation. You can see 135 Tiffany lamps and one of the largest collections of miniature portraits in the nation. There's a research library with more than two million manuscripts, 10,000 maps and hundreds of photographs, prints and other materials. The special exhibitions (such as Slavery in New York) have been great draws. Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Closed Monday. 170 Central Park West at 77th Street.

Built in grand style in the 1930's, Rockefeller Center is a marvelous Art Deco, 22-building, shopping and office complex, sited from 48th to 52nd streets, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. It is, perhaps, most famous for its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in early December, the Promenade with its changing plant and flower displays, and the ice-skating rink, topped by a famous Paul Manship gold sculpture of Prometheus. Watch the "Today Show" through windows weekday mornings -- which, of course, means getting up before dawn -- and studio 8H, for "Saturday Night Live." Take a tour of Radio City Music Hall Monday through Saturday. More than 300 million people have attended performances here. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.

For equally spectacular and different views from the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock allows you to see across the tri-state region and gives an excellent view of the city, including the Empire State Building and Central Park. Lines are shorter than at the Empire State Building, and operating hours are 8 a.m. until midnight, daily. Entrance 50th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The seat of New York's Roman Catholic Archdiocese, the enormous and ornate Gothic-style St. Patrick's Cathedral seats 2,200 people. The building was designed by James Renwick and houses a St. Louis altar by Tiffany & Co. and 70 stained-glass windows by renowned artists in Chartres, France; Birmingham, England; and Boston, Massachusetts. The nave opened in 1877, nearly 20 years after construction began, and was finally completed in 1931. Open daily, 7 a.m. until 8:45 p.m. Fifth Avenue and 50th Street.

Much older than Trinity Church down the street, English-style St. Paul's Chapel -- completed in 1766 as part of Trinity Parish -- received George Washington after he was sworn in as the first American president. Visitors may enter daily to see memorabilia left by police officers, firefighters, rescue workers and ordinary citizens from around the world after 9/11. Open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Free concerts occur on Mondays from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday worship services are at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (12:30 only during the week). Broadway and Fulton Street.

A wonderful place to shop, stroll and eat, the once-Bohemian area of SoHo has been gentrified and burnished into one of the most expensive and chic neighborhoods in the city -- keep your eyes open for incognito celebrities who live here. Architecturally, however, SoHo is quite distinct. Of particular note are historic, pre-Civil War, cast-iron buildings and sidewalks made of Belgian bricks (not cobblestone) and bottle glass. High-end furniture stores and fancy fashion boutiques -- especially on West Broadway, Prince, Spring and Mercer streets -- are great for browsing, and some of the city's most elegant restaurants can be found along West Broadway and Spring Street. If you're dying to shop but not eager to break the bank, consider the SoHo Antiques Fair any weekend on Grand Street and Broadway.

Kids love the four-story Sony Wonder Technology Lab, filled with gizmos, gadgets and cool information. Frankly, you don't have to be a kid to love it there. You can produce a TV show, perform a virtual open-heart surgery, analyze weather data, jam with music artists or just chill out and watch HD/TV in their state-of-the-art theater. 550 Madison Avenue at 56th Street.

If setting sail on a 19th-century schooner sounds good, the 11-block, historic, cobblestone South Street Seaport is the place for you. Yes, it's a bit touristy, but it's home to a world-class maritime museum with galleries and a collection of historic vessels, amid scores of restaurants and shops. The seaport also hosts a variety of special events, ranging from a spectacular music series to street festivals. The view from Pier 17 of the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Heights, across the East River, is breathtaking. Water Street at John Street and Peck Slip.

The Statue of Liberty -- a gift of international friendship from France, commemorating the centennial of the Declaration of Independence in 1876 -- took some time to erect, due to a lack of funding for the pedestal. Newspaper owner Joseph Pulitzer (as in Pulitzer Prize) successfully urged the American people to provide funds (France used public fees, entertainment and lotteries). The statue was finally completed in 1884 and came -- in 350 individual pieces, packed in 214 crates -- over the ocean on a French frigate. Dedication took place in 1886 -- a centennial gift that was 10 years late. Like Ellis Island, it's only accessible by taking a Statue Cruises ferry, departing year-round from Battery Park, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., daily. (Hours are extended in late spring, summer and fall.) Be prepared for airport-style security and long lines during the summer holidays.



