Bergen, like most places in Norway, is heavy on seafood, given its proximity to the sea and access to fresh fish, shrimp and even whale. Reindeer is also a staple. True to its personality as a city with a welcome mat out to all nationalities, it also offers a dizzying range of international cuisine choices:

Bolgen & Moi: Set in an old bank, this establishment offers an upscale ambience that's equal parts trendy and classic. You can sit directly in front of the building's original vault as you dine on delicious fish selections and scrumptious desserts. (Open for lunch Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Vagsalmenningen 16, 5014 Bergen; +47 55 59 77 00)

Pygmalion: This little cafe has a personality all its own, complete with checkered tablecloths and art hung on exposed brick walls. Set on a cobblestone side street, just a five-minute walk from the port area, it offers an organic menu of salads and sandwiches that are ideal for lunchtime. Plus it offers outdoor seating for use on nice days. (Open daily, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Nedre Korsskirke allmenning 4)

Sostrene Hagelin: If you're craving something quick, this is Norwegian fast food, but it's delicious (and much healthier than what you'll find in the historic building across the street, which now houses an inconspicuous McDonald's). Choose from items like wraps, burgers, balls, soups and cakes -- all containing some type of fish. (Open Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 a.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Kong Oscars Gate 2, 5013 Bergen; +47 55 90 20 13)

Peppes Pizza: Norwegian pizza? You bet! This homegrown chain has a handful of outlets around Bergen Town Centre. And it's a real bargain. A mere handful of kroner will get you a small pizza and drink. Open all day.



Bryggeloftet & Stuene: If you want to try traditional Norwegian cuisine in a lovely wharfside location, this classic in Bryggen is where it's at. Multicourse lunches of fresh local seafood and game are featured there. The food is well worth the price, but don't be shocked if you see items on the menu that would have Greenpeace tearing its hair out. (Open for lunch at 11 a.m. daily, 1 p.m. Sunday; Bryggen 11, 5003 Bergen; +47 55 30 20 70)