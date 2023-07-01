  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) July 2023 Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) July 2023 Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (8-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

7 Night
Louisville To PittsburghDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville Kentucky
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Louisville To PittsburghDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville Kentucky
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Clarkston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
St. Louis To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Louisville To Nashville Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville Kentucky
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
