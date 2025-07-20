Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages July 2025 Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Nice To Barcelona

Port: Nice • Saint-Tropez • Marseille • Port Vendres • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

34 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

11 Nights

Longyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

4 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

8 Nights

Naples To Nice

Port: Naples • Rome • Capri • Sardinia • Bastia • Florence • Portofino • Nice

34 reviews
Jul 12, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

9 Nights

Longyearbyen Roundtrip

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Spitsbergen

4 reviews
Jul 11, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

9 Nights

Stockholm To Copenhagen

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Riga • Klaipeda • Baltiysk • Bornholm • Binz +1 more

27 reviews
Jul 30, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

12 Nights

Barcelona To Athens

Port: Barcelona • Costa Brava • Sete • Saint-Tropez • Portovenere • Florence • Porto Santo • Sorrento +4 more

34 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

11 Nights

Reykjavik To Oslo

Port: Reykjavik • Bolungarvik • Akureyri • Siglufjorour • Alesund • Geiranger • Flam +5 more

27 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Naples To Barcelona

Port: Naples • Rome • Capri • Sardinia • Bastia • Florence • Portofino • Nice • Saint-Tropez +5 more

34 reviews
Jul 12, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

9 Nights

Longyearbyen To Reykjavík

Port: Spitsbergen • Salt Cay • Svalbard • Greenland • Ittoqqortoormiit • Greenland • Reykjavik

4 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

