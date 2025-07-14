Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

7 Nights

Niagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Point Pelee • Detroit • Alpena +2 more

79 reviews
Jul 14, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

Undiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks +2 more

185 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

14 Nights

Great Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma +7 more

79 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

12 Nights

Into The Northwest Passage

Port: Nuuk • Itilleq • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Baffin Bay • Pond Inlet • Baffin Bay • Sisimiut +1 more

185 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

7 Nights

Niagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Alpena • Detroit • Point Pelee • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls +1 more

79 reviews
Jul 21, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

Canada & The Northwest Passage

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Havre-Saint-Pierre +16 more

185 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Canada & Greenland Explorer

Port: Toronto • St. Lawrence River • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Havre-Saint-Pierre +8 more

185 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

