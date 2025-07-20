Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Windstar July 2025 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend
S B Classic suite (1)
Star Legend
Cuadro 44 group table
Star Legend
S B Amphora
Star Legend

8 Nights

Gaelic Explorers

Port: Almeria • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Tobermory • Isle of Skye • Douglas, Isle Of Man +1 more

126 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Jul 24, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

7 Nights

Around Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Surtsey Island • Heimaey • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord +2 more

130 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Adriatic Icons & Venetian Treasures

Port: Venice • Rovinj • Zadar • Hvar • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Piran • Venice

107 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Sicilian Splendors

Port: Rome • Catania • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento • Positano • Rome

261 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Gaelic Explorers

Port: Dublin • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portrush • Kirkwall • Invergordon +1 more

126 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Enchantment Of The Western Med

Port: Rome • Portoferraio • Portofino • Monaco • Cannes • Sanary-Sur-Mer • Palamos • Barcelona +7 more

261 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Spanish Symphony

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar • Seville • Lisbon

261 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Treasures Of The Greek Isles

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion +1 more

116 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Irish Cliffs, Scottish Castles & N...

Port: Copenhagen • Aalborg • Kristiansand • Stavanger • Flam • Olden • Geiranger • Geirangerfjord +9 more

126 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Star Collector: Cruising On The Rivieras

Port: Rome • Catania • Gozo • Malta • Porto Empedocle • Trapani • Lipari • Sorrento • Positano • Rome +7 more

261 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti Air + Hotel Package From Lax

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

