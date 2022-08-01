  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) August 2022 Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) August 2022 Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Louisville To Nashville Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Nashville To LouisvilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Nashville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Nashville To St. Louis (alton)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Nashville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ocean Navigator
M/V Victory II cruises in Montreal, Quebéc (Photo: Victory Cruise Line)

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Montreal, QcDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Astoria
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Spokane
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Louisville To PittsburghDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
St. Louis -nashville (clarksville)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
St. Louis To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (8-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago To St. LouisDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
St. Louis -chicago (ottawa)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
