Scenic Ocean August 2025 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

24 Nights

Ultimate Kimberley Coastline, Western Australia &...

Port: Darwin • Antarctica • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Hunter River Region +16 more

23 reviews
Aug 10, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

10 Nights

Discover The Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilde...

Port: Darwin • Antarctica • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Hunter River Region +5 more

23 reviews
Aug 10, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

15 Nights

Norwegian Fjords & Crossing The Arctic Circle

Port: Oslo • South Shetland Islands • Bear Island • North Cape • Tromso • Trollfjord • Geiranger +3 more

59 reviews
Aug 27, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

15 Nights

Norwegian Fjords & Crossing The Arctic Circle

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • Leknes Lofoten Islands • Tromso • North Cape +4 more

59 reviews
Aug 4, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australian Odyssey: Western Australia & The Abrolh...

Port: Lacepedes Islands • Rowley Shoals • Port of Dampier • Montebello Islands • Exmouth +7 more

23 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

12 Nights

Glaciers & Wildlife Of Svalbard

Port: Oslo • South Shetland Islands • Liefdefjorden • Oslo

59 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

