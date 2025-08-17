Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) August 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) August 2025 Cruises

We found you 53 cruises

7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Newport • Portland • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Saint John • Milford Sound • New York

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,369 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Aug 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Milford Sound • Saguenay +1 more

2,369 reviews
Aug 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +2 more

4,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier +1 more

2,066 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence +2 more

4,436 reviews
Aug 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • St. Maarten • Tortola +4 more

3,069 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Gaspe • Milford Sound • Saint-Pierre • St. John's +9 more

2,369 reviews
Aug 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sardinia • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

3,918 reviews
Aug 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes +1 more

3,918 reviews
Aug 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
