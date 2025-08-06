Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Virgin Voyages August 2025 Cruises

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

4 Nights

Fire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Miami

325 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

5 Nights

Riviera Maya

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Miami

325 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady
Screen Shot 2021 02 25 at 10.11.29 A M
Resilient Lady
Sailaway around main pool on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Resilient Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Resilient Lady

7 Nights

Greek Island Glow

Port: Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Mykonos • Athens

360 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady
Screen Shot 2021 02 25 at 10.11.29 A M
Resilient Lady
Sailaway around main pool on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Resilient Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Resilient Lady

11 Nights

Istanbul Santorini & More

Port: Athens • Istanbul • Sydkap • Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Chania, Crete • Athens

360 reviews
Aug 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Portsmouth To Ireland Scotland & More

Port: Portsmouth • Amsterdam • Brugge • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Greenock • Belfast • Dublin +1 more

1,204 reviews
Aug 17, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Dominican Daze

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Miami

325 reviews
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

English Sights & European Delights

Port: Portsmouth • Ferrol • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Portsmouth

1,204 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

11 Nights

Reykjavik To Amsterdam & Portsmouth

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • South Shetland Islands • Lerwick • Amsterdam • Portsmouth

1,204 reviews
Aug 6, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

5 Nights

Mayan Sol

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Miami

325 reviews
Aug 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages
View All Prices

