U River Cruises July 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

July 2021
U River Cruises
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

1 Review
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A
The A (Photo: Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)
The A

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
The A

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
The A

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Belgrade
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
