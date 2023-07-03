  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Scenic July 2023 Cruises

Scenic July 2023 Cruises

We found you 80 cruises

Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

9 Night
Meandering Along The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

9 Night
Meandering Along The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Sea You in 2022 Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Don’t Pay Until Spring + Up to $2,000 Back
  • Up to $200 to Spend on Board + Take All Free at Sea Offers
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

14 Night
Jewels Of RussiaDetails

30 Reviews
Leaving:Moscow
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Delightful Douro With Lisbon & MadridDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Idyllic RhôneDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Meandering Along The Mekong And Temple Discovery C...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Highlights Of Normandy & The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delightful DouroDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of RussiaDetails

30 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Munich
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2023 Cruises

Carnival July 2023 Cruises

Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

Crystal July 2023 Cruises

Crystal July 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2023 Cruises

Princess July 2023 Cruises

Princess July 2023 Cruises

Seabourn July 2023 Cruises

Seabourn July 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2023 Cruises

Viking River July 2023 Cruises

Viking River July 2023 Cruises

Uniworld July 2023 Cruises

Uniworld July 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2023 Cruises

MSC July 2023 Cruises

MSC July 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises July 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.