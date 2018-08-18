  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Quasar Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Soccer with the crew after exploring Floreana
Victor - the best captain and the interesting Bridge
Iguana @ Tortuga Bay
more sea lions
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
43 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 43 Quasar Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Galapagos! This should be in your top 10 cruise list!

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

Travelkat19 avatar

Travelkat19

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

You go through Quito/Guayaquil Ecuador to Baltra or San Cristbol to catch the boat. This is not a luxury cruise. It’s an adventure cruise. Evolution was a leap of fate as finding specific reviews of individual boats was lacking & after a 1 ½ yrs of research I ran across a review that said the staff & guides are what’s important in Galapagos and it was 100% right. The Naturalists and the ...
Sail Date: April 2021

Traveled with children

Galapagos Perfection - x2, I booked twice in the same year!

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

juliette1417 avatar

juliette1417

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

I went on the same boat last October and booked again because every single aspect of the trip exceeded my expectations. The itinerary and staff ratio led me to book the first time, but the food, accommodations, and crew made it an easy choice for trip #2. The islands are wildly different depending on the season, I definitely recommend going more than once! The guides are excellent and the small ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Outstanding Intimate Trip

Review for Grace to Galapagos

yeoguard avatar

yeoguard

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We loved almost everything about this trip. The naturalists were invaluable. Rafa has passion and an encyclopedic knowledge of plant and animal life which makes the long walks really interesting. Carolina is tremendously passionate and brings a positive and youthful energy to her work. Both took endless video and photos of our excursions and generously presented us with the photos and a ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Exceeded expectations

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

racheandbill avatar

racheandbill

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

My husband and I just finished the Footsteps in Time itinerary on the Evolution, and we could not be happier. The ship is lovely; it's modern and super clean, but it has a very classic look which sets it apart a bit from most of the others we saw. The crew was very friendly and helpful, the service was fantastic, and the food was amazing; we're not really 'cruise people' so maybe we should've ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Quasar small luxury yachts and staff are unmatched

Review for Grace to Galapagos

3527Crestmont avatar

3527Crestmont

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

My husband, myself and 16 of our friends were guests in the Galapagos on the Grace, starting on Feb 9. The Quasar team also handled our ground plans in Quito, and a trip to Mashpi before and after we left Galapagos. What an amazing experience we have had. The Quasar team created an experience that all 18 of us agree, is one of the most memorable, and impactful of our lives. Planning the ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Best Crew Ever

Review for Grace to Galapagos

tomas4 avatar

tomas4

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

My siblings and I along with our spouses cruised on the M/Y Grace at the end of January 2019. The ship was great, the food wonderful, and the crew amazing. Ever one of the crew members was personable and made it clear they were there to serve. The captain took time to snorkel on several days with members of our group who were not experienced snorkelers. He worked with them each day to improve ...
Sail Date: January 2019

The Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

miulieru avatar

miulieru

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This was the most amazing trip - the adventure of a lifetime that I was dreaming of since childhood! The guides were so generous, taking us on explorations that catered to everyone's fitness level, and immersing us in fascinating lectures of history and science of the Galapagos Islands which made us a part of the evolution of the Universe as well as a part of Darwin's journey through the islands ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cruise of a Lifetime

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

Carolmdanielson avatar

Carolmdanielson

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Quasar Expedition’s Evolution is a 16 cabin luxury yacht. We had the opportunity to spend 7 nights on this boat cruising the eastern Galápagos Islands. Every day brought new and different experiences, while hiking and snorkeling, which were explained by superb naturalists expert on the history, conditions and intricacies of the different islands in the Galápagos Archipiélago. The yacht was ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Great cruise on M/V Evolution

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

TheDuck99 avatar

TheDuck99

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

I choose this cruise mainly for being able to put 3 people in one cabin. Myself, my son, and my 19 year old grandson. And we did fit...mostly. The staff was great. Our guides were Samuel and Alex. Both were extremely knowledgeable and had a love of their topics, Steve was our tour director and wore many, many hats. He was a very funny and friendly young man, YES I would I go again and ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Our stay aboard the Grace surpassed our expectations.

Review for Grace to Galapagos

coljavh avatar

coljavh

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Galapagos certainly has its magic, and it goes without saying that our expectations for this trip were very high. Our week on the Grace was outstanding and has surpassed the initial expectation, leaving us with a life-changing experience and fabulous memories. What made the difference is that the crew and our naturalist guides (Rafa and Sam), made everything possible to make us feel alone on ...
Sail Date: August 2018

