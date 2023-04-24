More about the Southern Caribbean
What is the best time to cruise to the Southern Caribbean?
Southern Caribbean cruises -- to ports like the ABC islands -- run year-round with the most popular months being December through April. Summer sailings run a slight risk of being affected by hurricanes, but offer better deals.
Which cruise lines go to the Southern Caribbean?
Most mainstream cruise lines including Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line all feature Southern Caribbean itineraries. Luxury cruise lines like Crystal and Regent Seven Seas also frequent the region.
What are some things to do in the Southern Caribbean?
Many Southern Caribbean ports -- like Bonaire -- are less commercialized than Eastern and Western Caribbean ports -- tour significant historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Willemstad in Aruba, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But these ports still offer the opportunity for glorious beach days, spectacular snorkeling and diving, shopping at local craft markets and engaging in water sports. For more on where to get in the water: Southern Caribbean: Top 10 Cruise Ports to Snorkel & Dive.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?
If you're a U.S. citizen and your cruise starts and ends in the same U.S. port, a passport is not formally required. Some islands, depending on the itinerary, might require a passport so it's always prudent to bring one just in case.
What should I pack for a cruise to the Southern Caribbean?
Comfortable, casual, lightweight clothing, flip-flops, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential in the Southern Caribbean.