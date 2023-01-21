When most people imagine family cruises, they probably picture the Caribbean, or possibly Alaska. The question, "Should you take your kids on an Antarctica cruise", isn't something that crops up every day. But this once-in-a-lifetime, bucket-list destination is the perfect place for kids to learn about one of the world's most remote and untouched places in a way that is just not possible in a classroom.

Should you take your kids to Antarctica? Our experience was a resounding 'yes'.