After a Decade-Long Hiatus, Royal Caribbean Returns to the West Coast with Navigator of the Seas

West coast cruise offerings are becoming more popular and more plentiful as we climb out of the global health pandemic and cruise lines rush to meet the pent-up demand for travel. The menu of options available to cruisers expanded this week with Royal Caribbean’s return to California for the first time in more than a decade.

Royal Caribbean kicked off a series of short cruises aboard Navigator of the Seas that will sail to Catalina Island, Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico out of the Port of Los Angeles (San Pedro). The 3,388-passenger ship recently received $115 million worth of upgrades that the cruise line describes not as just a refresh or even a revitalization, but as an 'amplification'.

The ship will also offer several weeklong departures from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera, calling on Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

A New Navigator of the Seas

In addition to multiple entertainment venues, including ice skating shows enhanced with drones, Navigator of the Seas sports redesigned spaces for kids, a surfing simulator (FlowRider), and new specialty dining rooms that includes Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver and Hooked Seafood, where our table sampled (full disclosure: gorged on) everything from soft shell crab, Maryland crab cakes, ceviche, and fresh shucked oysters, to crab and clam chowder, surf and turf, and 2-pound lobsters. Featured Videos See all videos Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal 7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009) See all videos

Navigator of the Seas also boasts several exclusive feature nows. The ship has the first blow-dry bar at sea -- cleverly named 'To Dry For' -- which impressed salon goers with surprisingly reasonable prices (shampoos and blowouts start at $49, and a bundle of 3 shampoos and blowouts is $129). Other exclusives include a three-level bar, The Lime & the Coconut, at the resort-style pool, and two definitely-amped waterslides: The Blaster, which is the cruise line’s first aqua coaster and, for now, the longest aqua coaster at sea; plus, Riptide, the only head-first mat racer waterslide at sea, featuring a bonus thrill-inducing section with a translucent tube that extends out over the side of the ship.

"We always saw this as an important market and we always wanted to come back to Los Angeles," Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International’s senior vice president of Sales, Trade Support and Service, told Cruise Critic during the debut cruise. "But we’ve just not had the right hardware that we wanted to bring back. Now, with the amplified Navigator of the Seas, we feel we have the right ship for this market."

Royal Caribbean's West Coast Cruise Comeback

Freed says Royal Caribbean also wanted to be able to reenter the West Coast market with a good variety of offerings. "The 3,4, and 5-night cruises are short getaways," say Freed, "And the 7-day cruises are more like vacations. We feel having the variety will help build momentum for us and then we can bring more ships out here."

Families, including those taking multi-generational vacations, remain a key target audience for these west coast voyages, Freed told us. But she also thinks that by sailing out of Los Angeles, Royal Caribbean will be able to attract travelers from feeder markets in Northern California, Arizona, and other west coast cities and serve Los Angeles residents who might typically go to Las Vegas for the weekend. "They’ll make it easy on themselves by hopping on Navigator of the Seas, where they can do some gaming and also get wonderful food, service, and entertainment."

Gretchen McGarry, a frequent luxury cruiser who lives in West Hollywood, CA and joined Navigator of the Seas' first sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles declared Royal Caribbean’s return to the West Coast both exciting and very convenient. "No airport, no hassle," she said. "It’s just a drive from my home to the Port and I’m looking forward to doing more of these."

Health and Safety Protocols for Navigator of the Seas

Royal Caribbean says 100 percent of its crew are vaccinated against COVID-19. To board Navigator of the Seas or any other Royal Caribbean cruise departing from U.S. homeports, all passengers 12 and old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cruise line says it is currently evaluating whether or not to require kids 5 to 11years of age to be vaccinated before boarding, but for now guests under 12 who are not vaccinated "will complete additional COVID-19 testing requirements depending on the length and departure port of their sailing."

The cruise line’s Healthy Sail Center has the most current policies and protocols for Royal Caribbean and Navigator of the Seas.