The Port of Brisbane features a modern, two-story cruise terminal building with ample indoor and outdoor areas. The Brisbane International Cruise Terminal welcomes domestic and international cruises. Its adjacent location to the airport grounds and close proximity to the Central Business District (CBD) makes it convenient for locals and visitors alike.

