Read on for our breakdown of the Brisbane cruise terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Brisbane and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Brisbane .

The Port of Brisbane is adjacent to the Brisbane Airport and will take about 15 minutes without traffic. From the airport, take Airport Drive and head south-east following signs for the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal. Keep left at the fork to continue on Lomandra Drive, which will dead-end at State Route 25. Follow directions above.

Port of Brisbane is a 20-minute drive from Brisbane’s city center, but you should allow an additional 20 minutes during rush hours. Drive towards Fortitude Valley along Elizabeth Street, then continue straight along State Route 25. Turn right onto Marine Road, which leads straight to the terminal.

It's important to be aware of Brisbane's traffic when coming to the cruise port. Make sure to give yourself ample time and plan accordingly.

There is also a pick-up and drop-off area in front of the terminal building with a two-minute limit.

The Brisbane cruise terminal offers almost 1,000 parking spaces across three paid lots. Spots must be booked in advance via Wilson Parking . Parking payment machines near the terminal building accept Visa, Mastercard and cash.

Getting from the Brisbane Airport (BNE) to the Port of Brisbane

Brisbane Airport (BNE) is northeast of the city center and about a 15-minute drive from the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.

Rideshare companies such as Uber, Ola, DiDi and the all-women Shebah are available at Brisbane Airport. There are also door-to-door shuttle services, including Con-X-ion.

Public Transit from Brisbane Airport to the Port of Brisbane

Public transport is not a convenient option for the Port of Brisbane, as it would involve multiple transfers and take about one and a half hours.

Brisbane Airport Taxi Service to the Port of Brisbane