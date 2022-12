The Palma de Mallorca cruise port (also known as Port de Palma) is the busiest in the Balearics and a major hub for Mediterranean cruises. There are six cruise terminals split between two areas: the Poniente and Paraires Quays section– which connects directly to the Mallorcan capital by a long marina-front boulevard – and the Dique del Oeste zone, located farther south.

