Take Ma-1 until you get to the Porto Pi roundabout. Then, follow the directions above.

Take Ma-11, Ma-15 or Ma-19 towards Palma. Then, follow signs for Ma-20 towards Andraxt. Take Exit 11B towards Ma-1/Cala Major/Pg. Maritim/Port. At the Porto Pi roundabout, take the first exit if you’re going towards Dique del Oeste, or the second one if you need to go to the Poniente/Paraires quays. Follow directions above.

Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. At the roundabout, take the third exit to continue on Carrer Dic de l’Oest. You can either quickly drop off passengers at the gate by turning right onto the adjacent parking lot or follow signs to the small but free parking area that is a little farther away from the gate.

Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. Keep right at the fork to continue on Carrer de Porto Pi. Take the bridge on your left toward the port. The terminals will be on your right.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Palma de Mallorca cruise port:

For short-term parking at Dique del Oeste, follow signs on Dic de l’Oest to the only parking lot around. It will be directly overlooking the sea on the right as you approach the entrance gate (private cars can’t go beyond this point). It is free but small, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. From there, it’s a four-minute drive to Terminal 6.

There are no long-term parking facilities at or near the port's cruise terminals. Short-term parking is available in front of Terminal 2 for a fee and for a maximum of two hours. The nearby Porto Pi shopping mall offers two hours of free parking.

Getting from Palma de Mallorca International Airport (PMI) to the Palma de Mallorca Cruise Port

Palma de Mallorca International Airport (PMI) is about a 20-minute drive from the cruise port in Palma de Mallorca. Taxis, public buses and shuttle services are available at the airport but rideshare services are not allowed to operate in Mallorca.

Public Transit from Palma de Mallorca International Airport to the Palma de Mallorca Cruise Port

Getting from the airport to the cruise port by the Palma public bus requires a transfer in the city center.

For Poniente and Paraires Quays, take the A1 bus outside the airport terminal and get off at the 1318 stop (Area d’intercanvi Alemanya) on Avinguda del Comte de Sallent. Change to either Bus 4 or 20 and get off at the 82-Joan Miro-Corb Mari stop.

For Dique del Oeste, take the A1 bus at the airport terminal and get off at the 20-Passeig Mallorca-Jaume III stop and transfer to the number one bus. Get off at the last stop (Escuela Nautica).

Airport Taxi Service to the Palma de Mallorca Cruise Port

The easiest way to get to the cruise port from Palma de Mallorca International Airport is by taxi. There is a taxi stand just outside the main exit, and there's always an abundance of metered cars available throughout the year. It's roughly a 20-minute drive.