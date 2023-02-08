Are you weighing up Silversea vs Regent Seven Seas Cruises? See how the two lines stack up on everything from dining and drinks to itineraries and cabins.

Comparing Silversea vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is much like comparing lobster to filet mignon. Most cruisers would agree that both are divine. These two luxury lines pile on bliss-inducing amenities, each in its inimitable style. How to choose between the two? Check out the goods on how Regent stacks up against Silversea, and vice versa. After that, choosing your dream cruise should be as easy as, well, caviar pie.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises ' first-of-five cruise ships, 496-passenger Seven Seas Navigator, launched in 1999. Twin 696-passenger Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. In 2016, the line took a luxe leap by unveiling 746-passenger Seven Seas Explorer, marketed by Regent Seven Seas Cruises as the most luxurious cruise ship at sea. This was followed by Seven Seas Splendor in 2020, with Seven Seas Grandeur set for 2023.

The 392-passenger Silver Shadow launched in 2000; twin ship Silver Whisper debuted in 2001. In 2009, 540-passenger Silver Spirit launched as the next-generation flagship. In 2017, came the 596-passenger Silver Muse, followed by sister ships Silver Moon in 2020 and Silver Dawn in 2021. Silver Nova will debut in 2023 as the largest ship in the fleet, pushing its capacity to 728, followed by Silver Ray, the line's second Nova-class ship, in 2024.

Of Silversea 's soon-to-be 13-strong fleet, seven are traditional ocean vessels and five are expedition ships, with Silver Could and Silver Wind transferring from the ocean to expedition fleet in 2017 and 2021, respectively. For purposes of this article, we'll focus solely on the traditional cruise ships.

Choose Regent Seven Seas if you hate the hassle of buying flights and coordinating airline schedules with cruise embarkation and debarkation times; you lack miles or points to exchange for airline tickets; you prefer ship-organized group shore excursions; nonstop internet connectivity is a must and you like the ease of bundled pricing and knowing all vacation costs upfront.

To determine which line really offers the biggest bang for your buck, pick two similar cruises on Silversea and Regent Seven Seas, say, a 10-day Rome to Athens sailing in October, and note the fares for similar-size suites. Add airfare, and estimated shore excursions and Wi-Fi use to the Silversea cruise fare. Then see how the two measure up.

Regent Seven Seas' all-inclusive perks match Silversea's, except entry-level suite mini-bar alcohol is limited to beer. But Regent also adds round trip coach airfare for transcontinental flights and business class airfare for intercontinental flights, with departures from most major U.S. cities. Also included? Ground transfers between airport and ship, unlimited shore excursions (excluding premium excursions, like fancy French chateau wine dinners) and unlimited Wi-Fi. A one-night pre-cruise hotel stay is another perk if booked in a Concierge Suite or higher.

Choose Silversea if you prefer using miles or points for airfare, or controlling exactly which airline and route you fly; you like exploring ports solo, or on private excursions and you plan on staying onboard much of the cruise.

Alternative dining, 24-hour room service, gratuities, all beverages including alcohol and spirits (excluding a premium list), in-suite mini-bar with daily restocking (including wines and spirits), enrichment programs, laundry room use and town shuttles in most ports are included for all passengers. Depending upon the suite level, complimentary Wi-Fi (from one hour per passenger per day up to unlimited), pressing, laundry, ship-to-shore phone calls and other such perks are also included.

Comparing fares is tricky; both lines call themselves all-inclusive yet each interprets the term differently. Regent Seven Seas' fares are generally higher, but Regent bundles in big-ticket items, such as airfare and shore excursions.

Regent's ships consistently sail the Mediterranean and Baltic regions, and Alaska. Far East, Australia and South American cruises are also popular. Regent mixes it up, offering both popular must-see destinations and charming out-of-the-way ports. Regent's annual world cruises also visit countries across five continents, with a 130 overnight-stays-in-port schedule for 2024/2025.

Silversea offers both wonderfully exotic itineraries and iconic destinations, and perpetually alters or introduces new ports, keeping devotees happy, while drawing new cruisers. Annual world cruises visit five continents, with many overnight stays in port. The line's 2024/2025 program features voyages to seven continents in 120 countries and 695 destinations.

Most shore excursions are complimentary and they're not just panoramic bus tours or quickie walkabouts, either. Impressive examples include a 6.5-hour jaunt featuring a national park, river cruise and lunch in Zadar, Croatia; and a drive from Rome to a stunning lake before a vineyard visit and tasting.

What stands Silversea apart is its S.A.L.T. programming, which stands for Sea And Land Taste, the line's holistic programming to bring food stories in destinations to life both onboard and ashore. More than just a visit to a winery for a tour and tasting, the ashore side of the program includes for-fee excursions in select ports. This might look like cheese-making in Mykonos or spending the day at an organic farm in Denmark. S.A.L.T is currently offered on Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, and Silver Nova from summer 2023.

Silversea offers fabulous overnight shore excursions -- sometimes multiple days -- on exotic itineraries. Butlers aid passengers in departure, from serving full breakfasts at 4 a.m. in-suite to wheeling your roll-aboards off the ship and waving goodbye. Upon return, they await portside, greeting you with welcome home banners and a rose petal-strewn bubble bath in your suite.

Both cruise lines deliver consistent, high-quality shore excursions. Both use English-speaking, knowledgeable and attentive guides. Tour groups are limited in size and transportation options are comfortable and air-conditioned. If the port dictates less cushy transportation (such as no A/C or bumpy roads), both lines note the challenges upfront.

Sumptuous Suites Define Silversea and Regent Seven Seas' Cabins

Silversea

The older the ship, the smaller the suite. Entry levels range from 290 square feet for an Ocean View suite up to 334 square feet with a balcony and up to 388 square feet on the newer ships The largest begin at 786 square feet and zoom up to two-bed Grand Suites measuring a whopping 1,970 square feet (More than twice as large as the average New York apartment). All passengers enjoy butler service. Little touches count, with uber-fancy toiletries even in entry-level suites. Bulgari or Ferragamo soaps, shampoo, hair conditioner and body lotion are yours -- sometimes both, if you ask nicely. There's more; with personalized stationery, a complimentary amenity in all suite categories, and nine varieties of pillows to pick from.

Choose Silversea if you adore butler service. Even if booked in an entry-level suite, a tuxedo-clad white-gloved butler awaits; and you want your own sink in the bathroom; all suites fleetwide offer double sinks.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

All six ships' smallest suites average just over 300 square feet, some with a picture window, though most offer a balcony. The largest run from 1,067 square feet to Seven Seas Explorer's gigantic 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, and all offer verandas. Regent only provides butlers to passengers booked in Penthouse Suites or higher. Regent boasts outside space with 99 percent of its cabins, meaning you stand a better chance of booking a specific sailing, with your desired balcony cabin. Choose Regent Seven Seas if you have no use for a personal butler or you're booking a Penthouse Suite or above (as many Silversea perks such as butler service, personalized stationery, a pillow menu and swankier toiletries like Guerlain are included); you're blowing the budget on a gargantuan suite. Seven Seas Explorer, Splendor and Grandeur's top suites set the gold standard at sea.