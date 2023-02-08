Comparing Silversea vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is much like comparing lobster to filet mignon. Most cruisers would agree that both are divine. These two luxury lines pile on bliss-inducing amenities, each in its inimitable style. How to choose between the two? Check out the goods on how Regent stacks up against Silversea, and vice versa. After that, choosing your dream cruise should be as easy as, well, caviar pie.
Silversea
Of Silversea's soon-to-be 13-strong fleet, seven are traditional ocean vessels and five are expedition ships, with Silver Could and Silver Wind transferring from the ocean to expedition fleet in 2017 and 2021, respectively. For purposes of this article, we'll focus solely on the traditional cruise ships.
The 392-passenger Silver Shadow launched in 2000; twin ship Silver Whisper debuted in 2001. In 2009, 540-passenger Silver Spirit launched as the next-generation flagship. In 2017, came the 596-passenger Silver Muse, followed by sister ships Silver Moon in 2020 and Silver Dawn in 2021. Silver Nova will debut in 2023 as the largest ship in the fleet, pushing its capacity to 728, followed by Silver Ray, the line's second Nova-class ship, in 2024.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' first-of-five cruise ships, 496-passenger Seven Seas Navigator, launched in 1999. Twin 696-passenger Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. In 2016, the line took a luxe leap by unveiling 746-passenger Seven Seas Explorer, marketed by Regent Seven Seas Cruises as the most luxurious cruise ship at sea. This was followed by Seven Seas Splendor in 2020, with Seven Seas Grandeur set for 2023.
Comparing fares is tricky; both lines call themselves all-inclusive yet each interprets the term differently. Regent Seven Seas' fares are generally higher, but Regent bundles in big-ticket items, such as airfare and shore excursions.
Silversea
Alternative dining, 24-hour room service, gratuities, all beverages including alcohol and spirits (excluding a premium list), in-suite mini-bar with daily restocking (including wines and spirits), enrichment programs, laundry room use and town shuttles in most ports are included for all passengers. Depending upon the suite level, complimentary Wi-Fi (from one hour per passenger per day up to unlimited), pressing, laundry, ship-to-shore phone calls and other such perks are also included.
Choose Silversea if you prefer using miles or points for airfare, or controlling exactly which airline and route you fly; you like exploring ports solo, or on private excursions and you plan on staying onboard much of the cruise.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas' all-inclusive perks match Silversea's, except entry-level suite mini-bar alcohol is limited to beer. But Regent also adds round trip coach airfare for transcontinental flights and business class airfare for intercontinental flights, with departures from most major U.S. cities. Also included? Ground transfers between airport and ship, unlimited shore excursions (excluding premium excursions, like fancy French chateau wine dinners) and unlimited Wi-Fi. A one-night pre-cruise hotel stay is another perk if booked in a Concierge Suite or higher.
To determine which line really offers the biggest bang for your buck, pick two similar cruises on Silversea and Regent Seven Seas, say, a 10-day Rome to Athens sailing in October, and note the fares for similar-size suites. Add airfare, and estimated shore excursions and Wi-Fi use to the Silversea cruise fare. Then see how the two measure up.
Choose Regent Seven Seas if you hate the hassle of buying flights and coordinating airline schedules with cruise embarkation and debarkation times; you lack miles or points to exchange for airline tickets; you prefer ship-organized group shore excursions; nonstop internet connectivity is a must and you like the ease of bundled pricing and knowing all vacation costs upfront.
Silversea
Silversea offers both wonderfully exotic itineraries and iconic destinations, and perpetually alters or introduces new ports, keeping devotees happy, while drawing new cruisers. Annual world cruises visit five continents, with many overnight stays in port. The line's 2024/2025 program features voyages to seven continents in 120 countries and 695 destinations.
Choose Silversea if you like more choice and off-the-beaten-path itineraries.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent's ships consistently sail the Mediterranean and Baltic regions, and Alaska. Far East, Australia and South American cruises are also popular. Regent mixes it up, offering both popular must-see destinations and charming out-of-the-way ports. Regent's annual world cruises also visit countries across five continents, with a 130 overnight-stays-in-port schedule for 2024/2025.
Choose Regent if your main goal is bucket-list popular ports and some out-of-the-way charmers.
Both cruise lines deliver consistent, high-quality shore excursions. Both use English-speaking, knowledgeable and attentive guides. Tour groups are limited in size and transportation options are comfortable and air-conditioned. If the port dictates less cushy transportation (such as no A/C or bumpy roads), both lines note the challenges upfront.
Silversea
Silversea offers fabulous overnight shore excursions -- sometimes multiple days -- on exotic itineraries. Butlers aid passengers in departure, from serving full breakfasts at 4 a.m. in-suite to wheeling your roll-aboards off the ship and waving goodbye. Upon return, they await portside, greeting you with welcome home banners and a rose petal-strewn bubble bath in your suite.
What stands Silversea apart is its S.A.L.T. programming, which stands for Sea And Land Taste, the line's holistic programming to bring food stories in destinations to life both onboard and ashore. More than just a visit to a winery for a tour and tasting, the ashore side of the program includes for-fee excursions in select ports. This might look like cheese-making in Mykonos or spending the day at an organic farm in Denmark. S.A.L.T is currently offered on Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, and Silver Nova from summer 2023.
Choose Silversea if you're seeking a more immersive, food and drink excursions that delve to the heart of a destination's food culture.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Most shore excursions are complimentary and they're not just panoramic bus tours or quickie walkabouts, either. Impressive examples include a 6.5-hour jaunt featuring a national park, river cruise and lunch in Zadar, Croatia; and a drive from Rome to a stunning lake before a vineyard visit and tasting.
Choose Regent if you want inclusive excursions with the choice of multiple outings each day in port.
Silversea
The older the ship, the smaller the suite. Entry levels range from 290 square feet for an Ocean View suite up to 334 square feet with a balcony and up to 388 square feet on the newer ships The largest begin at 786 square feet and zoom up to two-bed Grand Suites measuring a whopping 1,970 square feet (More than twice as large as the average New York apartment). All passengers enjoy butler service. Little touches count, with uber-fancy toiletries even in entry-level suites. Bulgari or Ferragamo soaps, shampoo, hair conditioner and body lotion are yours -- sometimes both, if you ask nicely. There's more; with personalized stationery, a complimentary amenity in all suite categories, and nine varieties of pillows to pick from.
Choose Silversea if you adore butler service. Even if booked in an entry-level suite, a tuxedo-clad white-gloved butler awaits; and you want your own sink in the bathroom; all suites fleetwide offer double sinks.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
All six ships' smallest suites average just over 300 square feet, some with a picture window, though most offer a balcony. The largest run from 1,067 square feet to Seven Seas Explorer's gigantic 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, and all offer verandas. Regent only provides butlers to passengers booked in Penthouse Suites or higher. Regent boasts outside space with 99 percent of its cabins, meaning you stand a better chance of booking a specific sailing, with your desired balcony cabin. Choose Regent Seven Seas if you have no use for a personal butler or you're booking a Penthouse Suite or above (as many Silversea perks such as butler service, personalized stationery, a pillow menu and swankier toiletries like Guerlain are included); you're blowing the budget on a gargantuan suite. Seven Seas Explorer, Splendor and Grandeur's top suites set the gold standard at sea.
If you love lounging on a private veranda and are deciding between entry-level suites on Silversea ships and entry-level suites only on Regent Seven Seas Explorer, Splendor or Grandeur; where verandas are 88 square feet compared to the largest on Silversea, which is Silver Muse at 64 square feet. (Sizes do vary elsewhere; for instance, Whisper's and Shadow's verandas run about 60-square-feet -- bigger than all Regent ships other than Explorer.)
Get ready to feast on luxury dishes like lobster and filet mignon while servers spoil you rotten in dazzling dining rooms. Give the chef a heads-up, and you can pretty much eat whatever you want whenever you want. Both lines include complimentary 24-hour room service, with dinner elegantly served course-by-course in your suite or on the veranda.
Silversea
Silversea's older ships have four venues, while the newer Muse, Moon and Dawn offer nine. While the quality is consistently top-notch between all ships, the added restaurants on the newer ships really elevate the dining experience. While you could dine at any venue and feel like you've been spoiled, La Dame, which comes with an added fee, is exceptional. S.A.L.T. Kitchen stands the line's newer ships apart. This destination-focused restaurant draws on the itinerary with a strong focus on local cuisine.
Choose Silversea if You want to dine off local ingredients and dishes at S.A.L.T.; you're selecting a Medallion Suite or higher. The line's Gourmet Bites room service menu includes such haute complimentary nibbles as blinis with caviar and foie gras terrine with brioche. Or/and you adore Italian cuisine. Silversea embraces its heritage with freshly tossed thin-crusted pizzas topped with pristine ingredients, sliced-to-order prosciutto, handmade pasta and other superb Mediterranean delicacies.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Explorer, Splendor and Grandeur offers the most ambitious dining -- eight choices, the most of Regent's four ships. Among the signature venues are Pacific Rim for Pan-Asian creations, Chartreuse for modern French fare and Compass Rose (dubbed their largest specialty restaurant yet much like a main dining room). Navigator offers six dining venues; Voyager and Mariner both have seven. (All counts include room service.)
Choose Regent Seven Seas if you adore great steaks. Prime 7 cooks up spectacular juicy Prime dry-aged steaks, beautifully seasoned and cooked precisely as requested -- as good as in any primo New York steakhouse.
If your fantasy meal is giant Alaskan king crab legs and whole Maine lobster, Prime 7's shellfish may be the best at sea. The line's Sunday brunch at Compass Rose is becoming legendary, too, with sushi, Alaskan king crab legs and some of the plumpest shrimp you'll ever encounter.
Regent is also great if you're counting calories; Canyon Ranch SpaClub lighter dish menus are presented in Compass Rose restaurants fleetwide.
Both Silversea and Regent Seven Seas include all beverages, from specialty coffees and teas to wine, Champagne, beer and spirits.
Silversea
Choose Silversea if you dream of a tuxedo-clad butler who rings your suite doorbell precisely when you requested, concocts a custom cocktail at your bar and delivers it to your veranda.
Opt for Silversea if you like pouring your own nip of vodka or wine in-suite -- all stocked in your mini-bar at every suite level.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Choose Regent if you're a beer-drinker; the suite mini-bar is restocked daily with primo suds.
You'll also enjoy Regent if booking a "named" suite, such as the Explorer Suite onboard Seven Seas Explorer; expect a personalized full-liquor setup in your mini-bar and a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot, rather than house Champagne.
Expect a more genteel nightlife onboard luxury ships than on premium or mass-market cruise lines. On both Silversea and Regent Seven Seas, passengers enjoy small-production musical shows, schmooze and drink in lounges and bars, and occasionally hit the casino and dance to live bands or DJ's spinning tunes. Wee-hours partying is rare.
Silversea
Choose Silversea if you're a homebody, and prefer to head back to your suite after dinner to read or watch television and movies before bedtime. Silversea is about's night-time routine features pre-dinner lounge cocktails, with many passengers head to the bars early to make new friends and secure dinner companions. Entertainment staples like Voices of Silversea, a singing quintet who croon both separately and together in styles ranging from pop and opera to country, is enough nightlife for you.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Choose Regent Seven Seas if you enjoy more varied entertainment. Regent mixes it up with dancers, featured entertainers, musicians and musical revues. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is also for you if you crave a buzzier late-night lounge scene. Namesake lounges lure many passengers for drinks and dancing after dinner and a show.
Both lines cater to couples and the demographic is typically empty nesters. If children are onboard, they're usually older and well-behaved and on family-friendly Alaska and Mediterranean cruises during holidays and summer. Neither line offers babysitting services.
Silversea
Only Silver Muse offers a complimentary Activities Center for children between 6 and 16 years old. Run by a dedicated host with formal training in recreation, child development or related fields, the clubhouse-style lounge is open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., although most activities are during the daytime. Organized fun for younger tykes can include decorating T-shirts or taking a bridge tour. Tweens and teenagers learn to make pizza, play dodgeball and try Zumba. Parents can bring kids to play with toys, video and board games when the room isn't in use. Once or twice per cruise, fun evening events dubbed "No Parents Night-Out" ($20 fee per child), such as organized pizza dinners and ice cream socials, are scheduled.
On all other Silversea ships, select summer voyages between mid-June until the end of August offer youth counselors. Complimentary activities include face-painting, pool parties, stargazing, table tennis and galley and bridge visits. (If enough children are booked during the Christmas holidays, a youth counselor and special activities may be available then, as well.)
Choose Silversea if you're considering a cruise on Silver Muse, as it's the only ship in the fleet with a designated Activities Center for children.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas features a Club Mariner Youth Program on select voyages (mostly in Alaska, some in Europe) from May through early August. The program is led and supervised by specially trained counselors. Activities are scheduled for two age groups, 5- to12-year-olds and 13- to 17-year-olds, and include fun stuff like decorating cookies, scavenger hunts and pizza, popcorn and movie nights. There's no dedicated play space; the groups take over lesser-used lounges.
Choose Regent Seven Seas if you're cruising with older kids -- with unlimited shore excursions, sightseeing is economical and fun for the whole family -- or you're planning a luxe Alaskan family cruise. You win with included shore excursions and a summertime youth program.
Updated February 08, 2023