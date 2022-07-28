Silversea vs. Crystal Cruises

When it comes to making the tough choice between Crystal or Silversea, a lot of cruisers in the know give this advice: Leave it up to the destination. That's because both lines offer a truly top-notch product, so sometimes it comes down to which line is sailing where you want to go and when.

Both cruise lines share high standards when it comes to service and attention to detail. The lines each offer all-inclusive fares that include elements such as gratuities and nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and they both sail to some of the world's most beautiful regions, including Antarctica, Australia/New Zealand and Africa. Differences are nuanced, though the biggest differentiator is the size of the ships operated by each line.

Which elements of the luxury cruise experience are most important to you and how does Silversea stack up vs. Crystal Cruises? Let's find out.

Editors' note: Crystal cruises has been acquired by Abercrombie & Kent. The two ships will undergo refurbishment and debut under the Crystal name in 2023.