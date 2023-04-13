Inland European capitals instead of sandy beaches. Always being within a few steps of land, rather than sailing on the wide-open ocean. Smaller, narrow-bodied ships instead of gigantic vessels. Having always sailed on ocean cruises, my knowledge of European river cruises had been limited to basic facts.

So, when the opportunity arrived to embark on a river cruise for the first time, I was eager to discover what I had been missing from sailing on fluvial waterways, and how it would compare to marine itineraries.

My first river cruise was aboard Emerald Luna, Emerald Cruises' newest ship -- what the line calls "starships" -- that debuted in 2022. The itinerary was a 7-night roundtrip from Amsterdam, visiting ports across the Netherlands and Belgium, on a journey aptly called 'Holland and Belgium in Bloom'.

With a title like that and because the itinerary took place on the first week of April, I knew that seeing flowers would be a given. But the 7-night trip also revealed interesting facts like the economic importance of tulips in the Low Countries, the whimsical significance of giants in Antwerpian folklore, a heaping dose of the history of the Dutch royal family, lessons learned from World War II and more.

Beyond the highlights of our itinerary, here are five things I learned on my first river cruise.