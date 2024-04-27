Emerald River Cruises

1,115 Reviews
Emerald Sun

About Emerald River Cruises

Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group of cruise brands, launched in 2014. The line offers value-for-money river cruises while managing to include a lot in the fare. On board Emerald Cruise’s 9 river ships you’ll find a more active vibe compared to other river ships.

We found you 188 cruises

Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Rhine-main Discovery

175 Reviews
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

175 Reviews
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

175 Reviews
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

9 Night
Amsterdam & Jewels Of The Rhine

175 Reviews
Emerald Waterways

13 Night
Copenhagen To Zurich & Jewels Of The Rhine

175 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas Markets Of Rhine-main

170 Reviews
10 Night
Lisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

126 Reviews
12 Night
Lisbon To Madrid With Secrets Of The Douro

126 Reviews
9 Night
Meandering Majestic Mekong Cruise

27 Reviews
7 Night
Danube Explorer

92 Reviews
7 Night
Danube Explorer

132 Reviews
7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

170 Reviews
7 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine

170 Reviews
14 Night
Splendours Of Europe

175 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Nice

156 Reviews
Emerald River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Emerald River Cruises cruise ships?

Emerald Cruises serves the typical European river cruise passenger -- generally well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket. However, the line's contemporary, boutique-style ships also attract first-time river cruisers, including passengers in their 40s, who enjoy the active shore excursions on offer. Around half of the passengers come from the U.K., with the rest coming from Australia, New Zealand, the U.S and Canada.

Do I have to dress up on a Emerald River Cruises cruise?

Not really. Ships have a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code and there are no formal nights. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate.

Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, but mostly opting for smarter casual rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Is everything free on Emerald River Cruises cruises?

Mostly. Cruise fares include most shore excursions, all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Extra costs are bar drinks, optional shore excursions, beauty treatments and massages, and retail shop purchases.

What are Emerald River Cruises’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are the most popular activities for Emerald's passengers, with the EmeraldPLUS (tours that focus on local customs) and EmeraldACTIVE options particular favorites. Onboard, cruisers love hanging out in the dual-purpose area at the back of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day to a cinema at night.

Why go with Emerald River Cruises?

  • High level of inclusions including gratuities
  • Heated pool/cinema is a standout feature
  • Modern fleet

Best for: Fun-loving, active and value-driven cruisers

Not for: Early-to-bed, traditional or luxury cruisers

Emerald River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Loved it!

We got the panorama balcony room, and of course it was small, but we expected that.Of course it was the quality of the crew that really made the difference.Read More
User Avatar
Bkat

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 56s

Awesome Danube experience

The menu highlighting the region we were visiting each day was a nice option.The fruit plate for dessert instead of a rich dessert was a nice alternative.Read More
User Avatar
Cathy and Peter

few6-10 Cruises

Age 67s

Staff Food tours “A”. Noise communication C

However we found lack of communication by Emerald from time of booking to end of sailing .Our extended stay River Cruise was very good.Read More
User Avatar
detype

many10+ Cruises

Age 75s

Emerald Harmony

The only downside was the cruise director AB he was very efficient but did not mix with the guests at all, he read all the port talks reading from his iPad and we only saw him when leaving or returning to the ship.The tours for us were paced just right with a great variety, we particularly enjoyed the rickshaw ride and the Tuk Tuk ride was so much fun, our fellow ship mates were all awesome and we made some great friends.Read More
User Avatar
Laney50

many10+ Cruises

Age 74s

