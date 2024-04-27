Do I have to dress up on a Emerald River Cruises cruise?

Not really. Ships have a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code and there are no formal nights. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate.

Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, but mostly opting for smarter casual rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.