(2:00 p.m. EDT) -- Jimmy Buffet famously sang that he "didn't know the reason I stayed here all season" on his 1977 smash hit Margaritaville. But cruisers can now have a reason -- and an incentive -- to sail all season long on the ship inspired by Buffet's magnum opus.

Margaritaville at Sea announced the introduction of a season pass -- the first in the cruise industry -- allowing cruisers to take an unlimited number of non-consecutive two-night sailings to the Bahamas. The Ultimate Paradise pass is valid for double occupancy, so passholders can bring another passenger for free.

"Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the ground-breaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr. president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The Ultimate Paradise Pass starts at $899, and includes other benefits like exclusive previews, invitations and events for passholders; 10% off packages and excursions booked onboard and 10% discount for retail purchases (excluding food, beverage, casino and spa purchases).