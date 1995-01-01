Food and Drink in Moreton Island
Moreton Island has a limited number of places to eat, with a focus on casual fare such as burgers and salads, locally caught fish and chips and seafood -- including the famous Moreton Bay bugs, a species of tiny lobster found in the Pacific Ocean.
Closest to your ship are eateries at Tangalooma Island Resort, with options including The Beach Cafe, offering bistro dining with views of Moreton Bay and family meals like made-to-order pizza, burgers and salads.
For a coffee and sweet treat, such as ice cream or cheesecake, head for The Coffee Shop, while the Wrecks Bar is open daily until late, serving cold beer, wine and cocktails, with entertainment including a pool and music.
If you're able to get beyond Tangalooma Island Resort, there are a few options to consider. Castaways Restaurant (100 Moreton Street) is a casual eatery in Bulwer at the northern end of the island and part of a small resort with a convenience store. It has an island-style thatched roof and is known for lazy lunches with shoes optional. There's also the famous Gutter Bar in Kooringal, on the southern end of the island (21 Kooringal Esplanade), which specialises in seafood, especially fresh oysters, with takeaway available.
Beaches in Moreton Island
Best for a Half-Day Visit: Cowan Beach has no through traffic (cars use the beach as a road on the island), so it is suitable for families with small children. You can see the remains of World War 2 relics on the beach.
Best for Active Types: Tangalooma's beach is 8 km of west-facing, gently curved sand with high sand dunes behind. It is narrow at high tide, widening towards the Tangalooma end.
Best on Relaxing Beach: Champagne Pools on the north-eastern tip of the island are sandy-bottomed rock pools hollowed out amid the rocks that the water foams into. It's a great place to sit and relax in the water.
Best Secluded Beach: There are four small secluded pocket beaches on the Island's northern tip backed by high bluffs that are great for exploring. You may even find hidden caves in the rockface.
Don't Miss in Moreton Island
Tangalooma Wrecks: The rusting bones of 15 old ship hulls that were sunk to create a breakwater for small boats also created a wreck snorkel and dive area. You'll see all types of marine life and coral formations here. The Wrecks are not far off the beach, and you can swim out to them if you have your own snorkelling gear. Be aware of water conditions and the tide and don't try to swim against it.
The Desert: Have you ever laid upon a waxed piece of board and slid down a sand dune with your face just above the sand? This is the adventure that awaits at the Moreton Island Desert, which is a patch of sand dunes with very steep slides. Going down is easy, climbing back to the top is much harder. There is a scenic walking track to the desert just south of Tangalooma Resort. It takes about 1.5 hours to complete the circuit.
Cape Moreton Lighthouse: Built in 1857 by convicts and tradespeople, this was the first lighthouse in Queensland. It's on the northern tip of the island, and it is also a migrating whale watching spot. There is an information centre in the old keeper's cottage.
Dolphin feeding: Every evening some of the 600 bottlenose dolphins that live in Moreton Bay visit Tangalooma for a feed. Usually, 11 dolphins are on hand to entertain with their antics. The feeding events are carefully monitored by a Dolphin Care Team.