Food and Drink in Port Denarau

Like any country with a distinct ethnic community, Fiji boasts numerous indigenous dishes and food styles.

Food is international with an emphasis on seafood. You can often find authentic Fijian cuisine, which is usually fish, shellfish or meats cooked with local herbs, coconut milk and taro leaves, being cooked in a traditional earth oven, called a lovo.

Fijian Kokoda is a national delicacy. It is a type of ceviche dish made with raw tuna or snapper marinated in lime and coconut and often served in a coconut shell. If it's on the menu, order it -- it's delicious.

The traditional drink is kava, a tuber grown locally with its own unique 'medicinal' qualities that's also used in solemn yaqona ceremonies. The taste takes a bit of getting used to, but it grows on you! Be sure to try it. Indian cuisine has also become part of Fijian culture given that almost half of the population are of Indian descent. Superb curries can be found everywhere.

With sugar as a commercial crop in much of Fiji, rum is also produced. Since 1980, the Fiji Rum Co. has distilled the spirit at its plant in Lautoka using hand-cut cane in a pot-still process. The company is now winning medals for its flavoured rums and staple Bounty brand. Note is a tasting and sales shop in the golf club.

There are at least a dozen food outlets either at the marina complex itself or a short walk along the roadway. There are more at each of the nine resorts on the island. Here is a small selection.

Bone Fish: This popular restaurant offers lunch and dinner on the water's edge at the marina. The restaurant specialises in seafood, and starters include the scallop and prawn mousse ravioli in gazpacho broth; for non-seafoodies, you'll find stuffed mushrooms with feta and herbs sauteed in thyme butter. Main dishes are big and always feature a pan-fried fish of the day on a bed of crushed potatoes with local snake beans and toasted cashew nut and coriander tapenade. There is also the option of the seafood platter for two comprising lobster, crab, marlin steak, spiced tuna, prawn lollipops and tempura fish. They also have fancy pina colada prawn shots. (Shop R5, Port Denarau Marina; 679 6750032; open daily 10 am to 10 pm)

Nadina Authentic Fijian Restaurant: This is a little eatery that gets big reviews. Billed as an authentic Fijian restaurant, the venue emphasises seafood, herbs, spices and local vegetables. Start with a kokoda or a prawn and duruka (a large type of asparagus) soup, before trying the mud crab with a coconut curry sauce. Look out for the coral trout; it's a sweet fish. (Shop R1 and R2; 679 675 0290; open daily for lunch and dinner)