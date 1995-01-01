Food and Drink in Manzanillo
Food in Mexico usually focuses on combinations of fresh beans, chopped vegetables and ground or pulled meats, often packaged with some sort of corn formed into tortillas, chips or taco shells. Most restaurants in the touristy areas of Manzanillo will have menus with English translations (but bring a phrase book just in case). Be wary of the water (and ice) in non-resort areas, as well as fountain drinks that contain it and raw vegetables that might have been washed in it.
Hotel Colonial: The grand dame of the town center, Hotel Colonial has been the place to see and be seen since it was built in the early 1940s. It's got some great architectural details: yellow-and-blue tile wainscoting, decorative wooden latticework and ornate wrought iron chandeliers. It also serves a decent lunch at its restaurant, Los Candiles. Diners, seated at tables with festive yellow and blue tablecloths, can sit indoors or in an open courtyard. (The choice of the green, Astroturf-like carpet in the otherwise lovely courtyard is regrettable.) Lunch entrees include fresh dorado, fajitas, octopus Gallega-style, paella, sandwiches and salads. Tortilla chips -- served hot, right out of the oven, with guacamole and salsa -- are a meal in themselves. The hotel is located near the intersection of Bocanegro and Mexico. The restaurant accepts dollars and euros, Visa and Mastercard. (Calle. Fco. Bocanegra N.28, Valle Dorado, 28200 Manzanillo, Col., Mexico; +52-314-332-1080)
El Fogon: Located on Boulevard Miguel de la Madrid near the Soriana department store, El Fagon is the hands-down favorite of locals and ex-pats alike. It's inexpensive and delivers the goods when it comes to authentic Mexican fare. It's known for its handmade tortillas, fine-cut roast beef and shrimp. Unlike just about everything around it, the red-tiled-roof restaurant is hugely traditional -- built around a fagon, or open-air oven, where much of the food is cooked. El Fogon, a 15-minute cab ride from the town center, opens at noon. (Blvd. Costero Miguel de la Madrid Kilometro 9.5, Viveros Pelayo, 28869 Manzanillo, Col., Mexico; +52-314-333-3094; open daily, 1 p.m. to midnight)
Mariscos Carlos: This restaurant focuses on fresh seafood dishes that incorporate shrimp, fish, lobster, oysters and crawfish with rice, avocado and other sides. (Leon Marino Lote 7, Villa Oceano, 28219 Manzanillo, Col., Mexico; +52-314-336-5458; open daily, except Tuesdays, noon to 7 p.m.)
Restaurante Juanitos: This traditional Mexican venue serves up shrimp, enchiladas, fish, chicken, tostadas, fajitas, hamburgers and other sandwiches, as well as eggs, omelets, enchiladas and chilaquiles for breakfast. (Blvd. Miguel de la Madrid km. 14, Santiago, Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico; +52-314-333-1388; open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., all other days 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Best Cocktail in Manzanillo
Tequila is the quintessential alcoholic beverage of Mexico, and margaritas are one of the most common mixed drinks made with it. Another interesting beverage is rompope, an eggnog-like drink that's also used as a dressing for desserts. If alcohol isn't your thing, try agua de Jamaica (hibiscus water); it's made with hibiscus flowers and is basically the Mexican equivalent of iced tea.
Beaches in Manzanillo
Manzanillo's beaches, known for their black, white and gold volcanic sand, are nice for a quiet respite. You can rent shade umbrellas and lounge chairs at most of the beaches. There are also concessionaires, offering Boogie boards, kayaks, snorkeling equipment and the like.
Best for Beachfront Dining: Found along Manzanillo Bay, Playa Las Brisas is the place to find a number of palapas, beachfront restaurants with thatched roofs.
Best for Swimming: Playa La Audiencia, located along the 5-mile expanse of beaches fronting Santiago Bay, offers golden sand and calm waters that are ideal for swimming and snorkeling.
Best for Adventure-Seekers and Shoppers: Playa Miramar, also located along Santiago Bay, has rougher waters that attract kiteboarders, windsurfers and fans of other adrenaline-pumping water activities. Also found there is the Miramar Flea Market, which is a great place to find souvenirs -- particularly jewelry.
Best for Groups With Varied Interests: The Las Hadas resort, about 15 minutes from the cruise port by taxi, offers access to its private pool and beach for a per-person fee (for anyone not staying at the resort). The beach features water sports equipment rentals like kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear. Sand volleyball is also available. Onsite scuba diving and golf are offered, too, and visitors can book deep-sea fishing trips right from the resort's dock. (Av. Vista Hermosa, Las Hadas, Fraccionamiento Peninsula de Santiago, Manzanillo, Colima, 28867 Mexico; +52-314-331-0101)
Don't Miss in Manzanillo
Monumento el Pez Vela (The Sailfish Monument): Look at the town center from the waterfront zocalo -- or plaza -- and it's easy to see its classic lines. Two-story stucco buildings with covered passageways frame the upper reaches of the zocalo, known for its giant blue sailfish statue by the Mexican sculptor Sebastian. (He's so famous he just has one name.) The town mascot pays homage to Manzanillo's international reputation as a sailfish capital. The claim to fame is that more sailfish have been caught in local waters than anywhere else in the world.
Resort District: Back in the 1970s, Bo Derek memorably strutted her stuff on the beaches of the Las Hadas resort in the movie "10," showering Manzanillo with the type of attention publicists can only dream about. After the movie, celebrities like Omar Sharif, Charles Bronson, Lynda Carter and Charlton Heston began spending time in what is now the resort district, a 20-minute drive from the town center. Not surprisingly, development followed, but somehow, it didn't have the staying power tourism officials had hoped for. Still, no visit to Manzanillo would be complete without a close-up of the area known as La Audiencia. The stylish enclave of million-dollar real estate has hillside villas, hotels, condos and time-shares located on a narrow peninsula that separates the Bay of Santiago from the Bay of Manzanillo. Las Hadas, built by a Bolivian tin king and now owned by the Las Brisas chain, has an allure that continues to enchant. How could it not with its Moorish-style, whitewashed villas, perfectly manicured lawns and to-die-for views? No wonder Las Hadas means "The Fairyland." (Note: Visitors not staying at the resort can use the beach and pool for a fee.)
Deep-Sea Fishing: One of Manzanillo's chief draws is deep-sea fishing -- and not just for sailfish, but for other big catches like dorado and black, striped and blue marlin. Unlike other places, where you have to motor out to sea for two to three hours to find the creatures, there's an abundance of fish just minutes away from shore. As well, the cost is much less in Manzanillo, when compared to the more high-profile ports. Check with tour operators at the pier for details.
Snorkeling: Check out Santiago Bay for several of Manzanillo's prime snorkeling sites. To reach them, you'll pass by Elephant Rock, which takes its name from its elephantine appearance. Arrangements can be made at the pier or onboard as part of a ship-sponsored excursion.
El Tortugario: El Tortugario, found at the Ecological Center of Cuyutlan, is Mexico's largest turtle sanctuary. You'll learn about the center's efforts to preserve marine life, and you'll even get to hold baby turtles. Located about 30 minutes from Manzanillo, the center is reachable by taxi or organized shore excursion. (Av. Lopez Mateo, 28350 Cuyutlan, Colima, Mexico; +52-313-119-4908; open daily, except Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Golf: The Las Hadas resort boasts a pristine 18-hole golf course that's a duffer's dream. Designed by Pete and Roy Dye, the course weaves through the natural landscape and is intersected by the River Salahua. A taxi can take you from the port to the resort in 15 minutes. And don't worry about leaving your loved ones behind. They can relax at the resort's private pool, lie on the beach or try out some water sports. (Av. Vista Hermosa, Las Hadas, Fraccionamiento Peninsula de Santiago, Manzanillo, Colima, 28867 Mexico; +52-314-331-0101; call ahead for tee times)
Colima: For history buffs, the Colima region should be at the top of the list. Visit the 450-year-old town of Colima, tour its museums and marvel at the pyramid ruins at La Campana. The drive to Colima from Manzanillo is about an hour and 20 minutes; we recommend taking an organized excursion, whether private or ship-sponsored.