Monumento el Pez Vela (The Sailfish Monument): Look at the town center from the waterfront zocalo -- or plaza -- and it's easy to see its classic lines. Two-story stucco buildings with covered passageways frame the upper reaches of the zocalo, known for its giant blue sailfish statue by the Mexican sculptor Sebastian. (He's so famous he just has one name.) The town mascot pays homage to Manzanillo's international reputation as a sailfish capital. The claim to fame is that more sailfish have been caught in local waters than anywhere else in the world.

Resort District: Back in the 1970s, Bo Derek memorably strutted her stuff on the beaches of the Las Hadas resort in the movie "10," showering Manzanillo with the type of attention publicists can only dream about. After the movie, celebrities like Omar Sharif, Charles Bronson, Lynda Carter and Charlton Heston began spending time in what is now the resort district, a 20-minute drive from the town center. Not surprisingly, development followed, but somehow, it didn't have the staying power tourism officials had hoped for. Still, no visit to Manzanillo would be complete without a close-up of the area known as La Audiencia. The stylish enclave of million-dollar real estate has hillside villas, hotels, condos and time-shares located on a narrow peninsula that separates the Bay of Santiago from the Bay of Manzanillo. Las Hadas, built by a Bolivian tin king and now owned by the Las Brisas chain, has an allure that continues to enchant. How could it not with its Moorish-style, whitewashed villas, perfectly manicured lawns and to-die-for views? No wonder Las Hadas means "The Fairyland." (Note: Visitors not staying at the resort can use the beach and pool for a fee.)

Deep-Sea Fishing: One of Manzanillo's chief draws is deep-sea fishing -- and not just for sailfish, but for other big catches like dorado and black, striped and blue marlin. Unlike other places, where you have to motor out to sea for two to three hours to find the creatures, there's an abundance of fish just minutes away from shore. As well, the cost is much less in Manzanillo, when compared to the more high-profile ports. Check with tour operators at the pier for details.

Snorkeling: Check out Santiago Bay for several of Manzanillo's prime snorkeling sites. To reach them, you'll pass by Elephant Rock, which takes its name from its elephantine appearance. Arrangements can be made at the pier or onboard as part of a ship-sponsored excursion.

El Tortugario: El Tortugario, found at the Ecological Center of Cuyutlan, is Mexico's largest turtle sanctuary. You'll learn about the center's efforts to preserve marine life, and you'll even get to hold baby turtles. Located about 30 minutes from Manzanillo, the center is reachable by taxi or organized shore excursion. (Av. Lopez Mateo, 28350 Cuyutlan, Colima, Mexico; +52-313-119-4908; open daily, except Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Golf: The Las Hadas resort boasts a pristine 18-hole golf course that's a duffer's dream. Designed by Pete and Roy Dye, the course weaves through the natural landscape and is intersected by the River Salahua. A taxi can take you from the port to the resort in 15 minutes. And don't worry about leaving your loved ones behind. They can relax at the resort's private pool, lie on the beach or try out some water sports. (Av. Vista Hermosa, Las Hadas, Fraccionamiento Peninsula de Santiago, Manzanillo, Colima, 28867 Mexico; +52-314-331-0101; call ahead for tee times)