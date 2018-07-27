  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Queen Voyages Ocean Navigator Cruise Reviews

10 reviews
Sun Deck. Only accessible by stairs. No bar service.
Bathroom
Cabin 204. Only seating is chair or bed.
4.4
1-10 of 10 American Queen Voyages Ocean Navigator Cruise Reviews

Review for Ocean Navigator to U.S.A.

User Avatar
djett
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having taken three previous cruises with American Queen (Upper Mississippi, Nashville to Memphis, and the Columbia River) my wife and I were expecting the same excellent cruise experience on the Ocean Navigator cruise from Chicago to Chicago (June 4-19) which we just completed. We received just the opposite. Had this been our first voyage with American Queen lines, we would not even consider ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

Hello djett! Thank you for your feedback. We are disappointed to hear you did not enjoy many aspects of the cruise. We will pass this information along to the crew....

Sail Date: June 2022

Detroit to Montreal Cruise Itinerary

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
rrrs_travelera
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

1. Overall Staff Comments Compared to the AQSC staff, Victory II crew members are international, and they come from all around the world. This does not change the AQSC and VCL hospitality standards of excellent. The company certainly knows how to continue to provide great customer service in all of their vessels. Each day, and since our arrival to the ship, there were always staff greeting ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

rrrs_travelera, It makes us very happy to see your comments about the great hospitality provided by our crew. They are our heart and soul. Welcoming back our loyal guests is really fun! We...

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent Cruise experience

Review for Ocean Navigator to North America River

User Avatar
BJHeard549
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Victory II ship was recently renovated and they did an excellent job. The ship is fresh, clean, and very well appointed. Every staff member we have met is attentive and concerned for our satisfaction. Our cabin is more than adequate with one exception: the shower is extremely small. Meals are quite varied. On more than one occasion we have ordered doubles of items on the menu, or we have ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

Hi BJHeard549! Thank you for the 5 star review! We appreciate your feedback . Please stay tuned for our new and exciting itineraries coming in 2020! We look forward to welcoming you on...

Sail Date: August 2019

Great trial run on the Victory 2!

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
oldbonnets42
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having traveled many times on The American Queen, we decided to see what the Victory line offered. We traveled from Detroit to Montreal and Quebec. Being the first season there were a few bugs to be worked out, but Mr Wagoner , the owner was on board and very open to suggestions. Enjoyed dining in the cafe, with the view from its windows. As usual for the Queen company staff were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Excellent Great Lakes Adventure

Review for Ocean Navigator to U.S.A.

User Avatar
StillOutOfOffice
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

The voyage we were on cruised from Detroit to Montreal and it was fantastic! The ship had just been refurbished before our embarkation. It is very well done, very accommodating and a very pleasant atmosphere. The layout is very simple and common areas are easily accessible. The food onboard was excellent. Breakfast at The Grill (deck 4, aft) was one of my favorite parts. A hearty ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

Hi StillOutOfOffice! We're glad to hear you enjoyed your voyage with us on the Great Lakes! We agree that Cleveland gives a great reception! And Niagara - such a special place. It's most...

Sail Date: June 2019

Victory II

Review for Ocean Navigator to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Seeayyyytee_4
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Embarkation: We arrived in the port of Detroit a little early and were pleasantly surprised that we were able to board despite being early. Once on board we were greeted by staff and were immediately given our room keys. We were not able to get into our rooms yet so we went into the lounge where the staff made us feel like we were at home. We were given drinks and shortly thereafter there was ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

Seeayyyytee_4, Thank you so much for sharing your kind feedback! We’re glad you enjoyed your excursions and made some new discoveries! We would love to welcome you back aboard in the future...

Sail Date: May 2019

Great Lakes: Don't Book Victory Cruise Line/Great Lakes Cruise Company

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Travel_Lots
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pick something other than Victory Cruise Lines. The Great Lakes were a great place to cruise; just pick another cruise line. Or set your expectations low and deal with it. We did Detroit to Halifax. For example, if you don't mind waiting 45 minutes for the crew to figure out how to put the gangway down to get off the ship at your ports of call... then deal with the limited excursion ...
Read More

Response from BriannaH, Guest Relations @American Queen Voyages

Dear Travel_Lots, We are sorry to learn that your cruise did not meet your expectations. American Queen Steamboat Company has recently acquired Victory I and Victory II and we strive to...

Sail Date: August 2018

Best cruise we have experienced out of 11 cruises

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Jeananncanoe
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Delightful - best cruise we’ve had out of 11 cruises! Chose it for the destinations and the excursions. Wanted to go through the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Welland Canal, as well as the cities involved. Ship was nice small size (200 passengers), crew was superb, food was great, and everybody was friendly. We enjoyed cruising without the hustle and bustle of large ships. We particularly ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Traveled with disabled person

Beyond my expectations - Victory Cruise Lines

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
MrCruz4810
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Had the opportunity to experience the Victory II inaugural voyage. It was a great experience filled with amazing food, exceptional service and new friends. This ship is small, with great character, the best environment to receive a personal service. The staff knew my name and my diet coke for breakfast request by the third day. The all-inclusive excursions were very nice. I felt immersed in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Loved the new Victory ll !

Review for Ocean Navigator to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Glenda Rosado
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I was lucky enough to be part of the Victory II inaugural voyage from Montreal to Detroit and I loved the experience. I love food and I couldn't be happier with the delicious cuisine and service. Their two restaurants, the Victory Dining Room and the Lighthouse Grille are beautiful and they offer options to please everybody. The staff is amazing and I’m already missing them (Amelita and Lourdes)! ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

