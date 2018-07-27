Having taken three previous cruises with American Queen (Upper Mississippi, Nashville to Memphis, and the Columbia River) my wife and I were expecting the same excellent cruise experience on the Ocean Navigator cruise from Chicago to Chicago (June 4-19) which we just completed. We received just the opposite. Had this been our first voyage with American Queen lines, we would not even consider ...
1. Overall Staff Comments
Compared to the AQSC staff, Victory II crew members are international, and they come from all around the world. This does not change the AQSC and VCL hospitality standards of excellent. The company certainly knows how to continue to provide great customer service in all of their vessels.
Each day, and since our arrival to the ship, there were always staff greeting ...
The Victory II ship was recently renovated and they did an excellent job. The ship is fresh, clean, and very well appointed. Every staff member we have met is attentive and concerned for our satisfaction. Our cabin is more than adequate with one exception: the shower is extremely small. Meals are quite varied. On more than one occasion we have ordered doubles of items on the menu, or we have ...
Having traveled many times on The American Queen, we decided to see what the Victory line offered. We traveled from Detroit to Montreal and Quebec. Being the first season there were a few bugs to be worked out, but Mr Wagoner , the owner was on board and very open to suggestions. Enjoyed dining in the cafe, with the view from its windows. As usual for the Queen company staff were very ...
The voyage we were on cruised from Detroit to Montreal and it was fantastic!
The ship had just been refurbished before our embarkation. It is very well done, very accommodating and a very pleasant atmosphere. The layout is very simple and common areas are easily accessible.
The food onboard was excellent. Breakfast at The Grill (deck 4, aft) was one of my favorite parts. A hearty ...
Embarkation: We arrived in the port of Detroit a little early and were pleasantly surprised that we were able to board despite being early. Once on board we were greeted by staff and were immediately given our room keys. We were not able to get into our rooms yet so we went into the lounge where the staff made us feel like we were at home. We were given drinks and shortly thereafter there was ...
Pick something other than Victory Cruise Lines. The Great Lakes were a great place to cruise; just pick another cruise line. Or set your expectations low and deal with it. We did Detroit to Halifax.
For example, if you don't mind waiting 45 minutes for the crew to figure out how to put the gangway down to get off the ship at your ports of call... then deal with the limited excursion ...
Delightful - best cruise we’ve had out of 11 cruises! Chose it for the destinations and the excursions. Wanted to go through the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Welland Canal, as well as the cities involved. Ship was nice small size (200 passengers), crew was superb, food was great, and everybody was friendly. We enjoyed cruising without the hustle and bustle of large ships. We particularly ...
Had the opportunity to experience the Victory II inaugural voyage. It was a great experience filled with amazing food, exceptional service and new friends. This ship is small, with great character, the best environment to receive a personal service. The staff knew my name and my diet coke for breakfast request by the third day. The all-inclusive excursions were very nice. I felt immersed in the ...
I was lucky enough to be part of the Victory II inaugural voyage from Montreal to Detroit and I loved the experience. I love food and I couldn't be happier with the delicious cuisine and service. Their two restaurants, the Victory Dining Room and the Lighthouse Grille are beautiful and they offer options to please everybody. The staff is amazing and I’m already missing them (Amelita and Lourdes)! ...