Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Antarctica

this was a once in a lifetime cruise to parts of the Word I doubt I will ever see again. the Covid situation ruined it if I had known how Hurtigruten were going to react I would not have gone i do feel a waste of time and money. the explanation and communication is very poor , the staff not all were very new and inexperienced. a main driver for me was the Falklands , we did not get there, ...